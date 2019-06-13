Former GOP Rep. David Jolly is urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to act after President Donald Trump said he would listen if a foreign adversary offered dirt about a political rival.

“What the president said behind the Resolute Desk in and of itself is an impeachable moment,” Jolly said on MSNBC Wednesday.

Jolly was referring to Trump’s claim earlier in the day that “there’s nothing wrong with listening.”

“They have the information,” Trump said. “I think I’d take it.”

Trump also said he didn’t view that as foreign interference in an election.

The president of the United States suggested “he would be willing to engage in the commission of a crime to benefit his own reelection,” Jolly said.

And that means it’s time for action in the House.

“The eyes of the nation tonight must look to Nancy Pelosi,” Jolly said, adding:

“It is not her fault that this moment has occurred. She has not had a hand in Donald Trump’s behavior. But she occupies the highest constitutional office outside of the White House. This is the moment where we’re begging for leadership.”

Jolly, who represented a Florida district from 2014 until 2017, has been a frequent Trump critic. He left the Republican Party last year.

