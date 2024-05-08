HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
When I first learned of the Davines Oi All-In-One Milk it was on TikTok where a content creator sporting an impressively soft and bouncy head of hair attributed her luscious and healthy-looking locks to one leave-in hair treatment. According to her, and others on the app, the conditioning spray dramatically softened hair, hydrated strands and whipped any sign of frizz into silky shape — no blow drying or heat styling required.
The lofty product claims are supported by 10,600 5-star Amazon ratings and overwhelmingly positive reviews, many of which call this inconspicuous bottle a “favorite ever” and a versatile product capable of keeping hair well-controlled and smooth, even in humid and rainy weather.
Suitable for all hair types from pin-straight to tighter curls, this lightweight spray professes to detangle the hair post-wash then continues to offer hair care benefits like frizz control and damage protection from environmental stressors and heat styling. It can be sprayed directly on towel-dried or damp hair or even after styling for a hydrating and fly away-taming finish. The formulation also leaves behind a lasting fragrance that many approve of (though you should order a small bottle at first if you’re sensitive to smells).
The key ingredient used in the Davines hair milk is roucou oil, a nourishing component that the brand says is full of beta-carotene and antioxidants, which are potentially useful for strengthening hair. In fact, the natural-minded hair care company is so passionate about this ingredient, it uses the oil in all of the products in the Oi line, which includes everything from targeted shampoos and conditioners to thirst-quenching hair butters.
Despite its worthiness of gatekeeping, as one reviewer stated, the hair treatment has been circulating for a while now and has continued to remain a go-to essential product for many users who fell in love at first use. And despite a more luxury price point, reviewers swear that a full-size bottle lasts a good six months at least, depending on your hair length and thickness, making it a worthy investment.
Read more praise for the Davine Oi all-in-one hair milk up ahead, or grab a bottle yourself if you’re in the market for a low-maintenance hair styling product that might actually deliver.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“I’ve been using this spray for 2 years now ever since my hair stylist started using the Davines brand at her salon. This stuff is INCREDIBLE. A little goes a long way and it detangles like nothing else I’ve used. The scent is also lovely. A full size bottle will last me a year (just repurchasing now after my bottle from February 2023(!!!) just hit empty). I have thick, long hair for reference. I recommend this to everyone I know. Leaves my hair feeling so soft, moisturized, and shiny. The Davines brand overall is chefs kiss amazing.” — Amanda U.
“This product is my absolute go-to after every wash. I towel dry my hair and use 3 pump sprays on my hands and rub through my hair, from mid way to the ends. (Medium length, medium thick and wavy hair) The scent is fantastic - a light, yet really great scent. This is a great detangler and adds moisture to my hair. If you use heat for styling - it is a great heat protectant, as well. What I also find is less frizz, in the summer, and my hair has way less static in the winter from this product. A little pricey but I get a good six months from one bottle and I find it well worth the investment.” — J. Stechler
“I almost want to gatekeep this. I have been a fan of Davines for a while and consider the brand to be my secret holy grail. However, I feel like this product is so good and does exactly what it says it will do, that I must share. I have fine shoulder length hair and struggle with frizz on a good day. I have found if I use this product on a rainy or muggy day, but hair remains smooth. It is a must-have!” — Diane Rose
“Probably my favorite hair product ever. My hair is healthy, shiny and well controlled. Style holds for days and styling time is cut in half. Worth every penny. Great smell is a bonus.” — Letty Azar
“I bought this after I got my hair done at the salon one day and the stylist used this. My hair felt so healthy and soft! I’ve added it to my subscribe and save bc I use it for myself and my daughter. Not only does it help keeping hair smooth and soft but whenever I wear it I get compliments on how my hair smells. I have really thick hair and I don’t like a lot of product since it weighs it down more but I don’t notice that with this. The only weird thing it does is when you blow dry your hair after putting it in you’ll notice a little smoke coming off. I don’t think it’s anything bad though as my hair has never felt better than when using this.” — Sarahsmile
“A must-have splurge for naturally curly hair.I discovered this gem via Birchbox. This product does what it says and more. I use it as my leave in on dense coils and spray it on, let it sit for 1 minute, and my curls transform into lush, fragrant, moisture infused, coils that a rat tail comb glides straight through! I just wish the bottle was bigger for the price, but they know how good it is. And for those worried about silicones, this product has the kind that actually work to moisturize hair. My hair stays supple for almost 5 days with this topped with an oil to seal it in. Buy it, you won’t regret it!” — Nonya