“I’ve been using this spray for 2 years now ever since my hair stylist started using the Davines brand at her salon. This stuff is INCREDIBLE. A little goes a long way and it detangles like nothing else I’ve used. The scent is also lovely. A full size bottle will last me a year (just repurchasing now after my bottle from February 2023(!!!) just hit empty). I have thick, long hair for reference. I recommend this to everyone I know. Leaves my hair feeling so soft, moisturized, and shiny. The Davines brand overall is chefs kiss amazing.” — Amanda U.

“This product is my absolute go-to after every wash. I towel dry my hair and use 3 pump sprays on my hands and rub through my hair, from mid way to the ends. (Medium length, medium thick and wavy hair) The scent is fantastic - a light, yet really great scent. This is a great detangler and adds moisture to my hair. If you use heat for styling - it is a great heat protectant, as well. What I also find is less frizz, in the summer, and my hair has way less static in the winter from this product. A little pricey but I get a good six months from one bottle and I find it well worth the investment.” — J. Stechler

“I almost want to gatekeep this. I have been a fan of Davines for a while and consider the brand to be my secret holy grail. However, I feel like this product is so good and does exactly what it says it will do, that I must share. I have fine shoulder length hair and struggle with frizz on a good day. I have found if I use this product on a rainy or muggy day, but hair remains smooth. It is a must-have!” — Diane Rose

“Probably my favorite hair product ever. My hair is healthy, shiny and well controlled. Style holds for days and styling time is cut in half. Worth every penny. Great smell is a bonus.” — Letty Azar

“I bought this after I got my hair done at the salon one day and the stylist used this. My hair felt so healthy and soft! I’ve added it to my subscribe and save bc I use it for myself and my daughter. Not only does it help keeping hair smooth and soft but whenever I wear it I get compliments on how my hair smells. I have really thick hair and I don’t like a lot of product since it weighs it down more but I don’t notice that with this. The only weird thing it does is when you blow dry your hair after putting it in you’ll notice a little smoke coming off. I don’t think it’s anything bad though as my hair has never felt better than when using this.” — Sarahsmile

“A must-have splurge for naturally curly hair.I discovered this gem via Birchbox. This product does what it says and more. I use it as my leave in on dense coils and spray it on, let it sit for 1 minute, and my curls transform into lush, fragrant, moisture infused, coils that a rat tail comb glides straight through! I just wish the bottle was bigger for the price, but they know how good it is. And for those worried about silicones, this product has the kind that actually work to moisturize hair. My hair stays supple for almost 5 days with this topped with an oil to seal it in. Buy it, you won’t regret it!” — Nonya