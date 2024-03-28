This Viral Hair Tool From TikTok Is Finally Back In Stock (For Now)

“The Wavytalk is well worth the money in my opinion. With hair straighteners it takes me about 40-50 minutes to straighten my medium length hair. With the Wavytalk it only takes me 15-20 minutes. It comes with a heat glove which I honestly don’t even think you need to use because it doesn’t make your hair feel super hot. It’s super easy to use and works so well. I have curly frizzy hair and it works perfectly for me. I highly recommend this!” — Brianna Mahoney

“I’ve never been able to find a tool that made straightening curly hair without frizz, at least an hour or more of time and a lot of work. I was skeptical of course after seeing this and watching videos. I’m not a young girl worried about her appearance or have the time to take. I am a working woman with a family, career and school but the brush attachment makes my hair the easiest not only straighten but gives the blowout look as promised, no frizz or damaged look, smooth, beautiful and in under 10 mins. I tell everyone about this now. If I could give more stars I absolutely would.” — Amanda Adams

“I was influenced to buy this from seeing so many videos on TikTok. I have pin-straight hair and use the Revlon blow dry brush to dry my hair, and I am always trying to get that bouncy blowout look from it. It never works, and I’m always left with some volume but never any shape. The round brush attachment for the Wavytalk brush gave me EXACTLY what I was looking for. You can only use it on dry hair, but the extra step is quick and so worth it. I always used my straightener to add waves and they would fall throughout the day. But I just worked a 9 hour shift and my hair looks just as good as it did this morning when I used the Wavytalk brush to style my hair! This is a must have!!!” — Brenna Cote

“so i am rocking a bob and this tool is a must have ! i have been having trouble styling my hair and was getting discouraged not being able to find a hairstyle i absolutely loved until i found this ! i love the thermal brush because it gives me the perfect blow out look . i don’t have to have my hair semi wet either ,like the blow dryer brush . it took a few tries but after figuring out how to use the tool just right for my hair, i am in love. i also appreciate that it comes with interchangeable wands so there so many different looks i can achieve. i’m glad i didn’t give in and get the dyson . that was gonna be my last resort . such an amazing product for the price . this is a must.” — Ariana