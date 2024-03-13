If Your Arms Are Tired From Blow Drying, This TikTok-Famous Product Will Give Them A Break

Amazon The Modern Elements tourmaline dryer claims to promote hair-smoothness and cut down drying time.

If you’ve been anywhere online lately, it would appear that big, long-layered and voluminous hair reminiscent of blowouts from the ’90s (think Cindy Crawford à la her Pepsi commercial days) is one of the most coveted styles. In fact, TikTok is filled with an abundance of techniques, product reviews and styling tools to help people achieve this timeless coif.

There’s one item in particular that has caused quite a hair-raising stir as of late and it’s a hands-free gadget that you’ve probably seen versions of in your local beauty salon. TikTok user and professional hair stylist Seth Garrington (who goes by the TikTok handle @simplysethh) recently debuted a gorgeous head of full, Dolly Parton-esque hair that Garrington said he managed to achieve with the Modern Elements hooded hair dryer — a portable and professional-level tool that can be used for a number of styling purposes and on all hair types.

Advertisement

“I love hood dryers because it’s an indirect heat source, which results in less damage than say a styling tool or close blow dryer!” Garrington told HuffPost via email. “Plus, you can sit under it while you get other things done, like checking emails or even just scrolling.”

Additionally, models like this one from Modern Elements claim to cut down on drying time while also promoting a smoother texture to strands when compared to a standard blow dryer. This is because it uses tourmaline, a kind of drying technology that emits infrared heat and negative ions, resulting in shiny tresses. The dryer, which is fully equipped with three quiet temperature settings and a height-adjustable stand, is full-rolling which means you can use it in any area of your home.

Advertisement

Garrington was kind enough to provide a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the hairstyle that got this dryer 2.8 million views on the app in the first place. He suggests prepping barely damp hair with a K-18 heat protectant shampoo and the foaming mousse from Black-founded haircare brand Lotta Body before wrapping hair in Velcro rollers, then enjoying a relaxing stint under a hood dryer.

Whether you want to enhance a deep conditioning treatment, amplify an at-home dye job, set your curls or hair into an unshakable and long-lasting style or simply just dry your hair without tiring out your arms, hood dryers can be the ultimate beauty apparatus to have on hand.

The Modern Elements isn’t the only hooded dryer option out there if you’re interested in its styling potential but not the over-$100 investment. Up ahead shop a couple of highly rated dryers at a variety of price points and enjoy the bouncy and beautiful hair of your dreams.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.