Debby Ryan Reveals She And Josh Dun Secretly Got Married On New Year's Eve

Debby Ryan has revealed some pretty huge news: She and Josh Dun are officially married!

The 27-year-old’s wedding photos and story appeared in a Vogue interview published on Thursday, detailing her New Year’s Eve ceremony with the Twenty One Pilots musician she now calls her husband.

After getting engaged in 2018, Ryan told Vogue that she and Dun “began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve.”

Fans have been speculating for quite a while that the pair had secretly tied the knot, particularly after Dun’s band dropped their music video “Level of Concern” last month. Dun is clearly wearing a wedding ring in some footage in the video.

After the revelation, fans quickly flocked to Ryan’s posts on Instagram of what appeared to be an elaborate New Year’s Eve party. Many people commented excitedly on what they now knew to be wedding photos.

In her interview with Vogue, Ryan also detailed how she met with wedding planner Alex Moreau of XO Moreau a mere 28 days before getting married.

“I knew I wanted someone familiar with Austin and the most elevated vendors there, but without that trendy treatment that a lot of planners run their events through,” said Ryan, before adding: “We had a long coffee meeting, and by the end of the night, we decided we could pull it off and set everything into motion. I had a lot of ideas and Alex helped me navigate how to best use those 28 days— how big I could dream, how unconventional to skew, and was a touchstone of how realistic to stay.”

Ryan told the publication that the fete had “milk and cookie shooters, as well as Italian wedding soup and gazpacho at midnight.”

“When the DJ had to stop and the hotel needed their space back, a lot of folks were still in full-swing,” she shared. “Finally, everyone dispersed into their hotel rooms or walked to spots on Rainey Street, but a ragtag handful ended up in our room, where we mostly played games and exchanged gratitude.”

Kudos to Josh and Debby for keeping their big night completely under wraps.