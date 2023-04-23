What's Hot

DeSantis Seeks Federal Aid In Wake Of Fort Lauderdale Flooding

The Florida governor's request follows flooding that closed an airport for two days and slowed down gas deliveries last week.
AP
A man walks out of a flooded neighborhood on April 13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday he is asking the Biden administration to declare Broward County a disaster area due to the flooding.
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that he will ask the Biden administration to declare Broward County a disaster area due to flooding earlier this month after record rainfall.

If granted, the declaration would make Broward residents who incurred damage to their homes and other property eligible for a wide range of loans and other assistance. Local governments would also be eligible.

More than 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain fell in some parts of the county April 12. The 1-in-a-1,000-year deluge left some parts of the county with up to 3 feet (0.9 meters) of water. About 1,000 homes were severely damaged, according to the state.

The flooding also closed the airport for almost two days. Gas deliveries to the port were also slowed, causing long lines at the pump.

Residents paddle and walk along a flooded road on April 13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Over two feet of rain fell causing widespread flooding, closing the Fort Lauderdale airport and turning thoroughfares into rivers.
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Republican governor is expected to soon announce that he will seek his party’s nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in next year’s election.

While frequently sniping at each other, the Democratic president and the governor have seen their administrations work together after disasters. That includes last year’s Hurricane Ian, which killed more than 140 people and left thousands homeless, and the 2021 collapse of a condo tower in Surfside, which killed 98.

