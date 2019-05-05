Diana Ross Says TSA Agent Made Her Feel 'Violated' In 'Over The Top' Screening

Diana Ross spoke out against the Transportation and Security Administration on Sunday, claiming to have been “treated like shit” at a New Orleans airport.

Stressing that she wasn’t complaining about Delta Airlines, she said, “BUT TSA... was over the top !!”

“Makes me want to cry !!!," she wrote in a series of tweets.

The iconic singer, who performed at the city’s jazz festival on Saturday, wrote in a follow-up post that her experience with a female staffer left her “feeling violated,” and that she could “still feel her hands between my legs , front and back.”

“WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now,” Ross added.

Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

A few hours later, Ross uploaded a video of herself on stage, writing, “Im feeling better , it took a minute.”

In a statement sent to HuffPost, a TSA spokesperson said the incident occurred at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and that it is aware of Ross’ concerns but expressed support for its employees.

“Initial review of [closed circuit TV] indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross’s screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA leadership will continue to investigate the matter further. We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns.”

The spokesperson also said the agency “is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy.”