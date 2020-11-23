Dianne Feinstein Won't Seek Senate Judiciary Leadership After Backlash

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) said Monday that she will not seek a leadership position in any of the chamber’s committees next year, including the coveted Senate Judiciary Committee where she currently serves as the ranking Democrat.

“California is a huge state confronting two existential threats — wildfire and drought — that are only getting worse with climate change,” Feinstein wrote in a statement. “In the next Congress, I plan to increase my attention on those two crucial issues. I also believe that defeating COVID-19, combating climate change and protecting access to health care are critical national priorities that require even more concentration.”

The 87-year-old, who is the second-oldest lawmaker in Congress, has served as the lead Democrat on the Senate Judiciary for four years, and was in line to become the committee’s first female chair in the event that Democrats take control of the Senate — at least until recently.

Feinstein received widespread backlash from her party, particularly from progressives, about how she handled the rushed Senate confirmation hearings for conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October.

Democrats have called Barrett, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, an extreme nominee who would threaten health care, abortion rights and marriage equality, among other issues. While Feinstein was also opposed to Barrett’s confirmation, the top Democrat welcomed the then-nominee warmly while saying she was “really impressed” by Barrett’s non-answers.

“It’s very hard to watch a colleague in decline. That this is occurring publicly is even harder,” one Democrat senator who spoke on the condition of anonymity told HuffPost at the time.

Feinstein also heaped praise on Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) as the confirmation hearing came to a close, saying “this has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.” Graham angered Democrats by abandoning his 2016 promise not to confirm a Supreme Court justice in a presidential election year, after Republicans blocked President Barack Obama from appointing a justice in a similar election year.

“I disagree strongly with Sen. Feinstein that that set of hearings was one of the best or was even acceptable,” progressive Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) said in an interview at the time with HuffPost. “We got many fewer direct answers than we have out of most Supreme Court hearings. ... I thought it was a very poor set of hearings.”

Feinstein said Monday that she will continue to serve as a senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary, Appropriations and Rules committees “as we work with the Biden administration on priorities like gun safety, immigration reform and addressing inequities in criminal justice.”