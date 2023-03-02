What's Hot

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized With Shingles

"I hope to return to the Senate later this month," the California Democrat said.
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has been hospitalized with a case of shingles, her office said in a statement Thursday.

“I was diagnosed over the Feb recess with a case of the shingles,” she said. “I have been hospitalized & am receiving treatment in San Francisco & expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month.”

Feinstein, 89, is the oldest member of Congress. Her office said earlier Wednesday that she was in California to deal with a “health matter” and hoped to return to Washington soon. Democrats, who hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate, are now faced with two absences as Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.) is being treated for clinical depression.

She announced she would retire from the Senate at the end of her current term in 2024, marking more than three decades in the chamber. Several prominent lawmakers have announced their bids for her seat, including Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

