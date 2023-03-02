Sen. Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized With Shingles

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has been hospitalized with a case of shingles, her office said in a statement Thursday.

“I was diagnosed over the Feb recess with a case of the shingles,” she said. “I have been hospitalized & am receiving treatment in San Francisco & expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month.”

Feinstein, 89, is the oldest member of Congress. Her office said earlier Wednesday that she was in California to deal with a “health matter” and hoped to return to Washington soon. Democrats, who hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate, are now faced with two absences as Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.) is being treated for clinical depression.