Twitter Users Hate Agreeing With Dick Cheney About Donald Trump

"Some have said that if Satan criticized Donald Trump, his approval would go up. Now with Dick Cheney, we can really test that theory," one Twitter user noted.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Former Vice President Dick Cheney put many Twitter users in a weird spot on Thursday when he released a campaign ad for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), his daughter, that condemned former President Donald Trump.

It’s a risky move, since Trump supporter Harriet Hageman is 22 percentage points ahead of Cheney a month before the primary, according to a poll from The Casper Star-Tribune.

In the ad, Dick Cheney calls Trump the greatest threat to the republic in its 246-year history for trying “to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

It gets more brutal:

″[Trump] is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it.”

You can see the complete ad below:

The ad inspired mixed reactions from Twitter users who felt weird agreeing with the former vice president, who has been accused of being a war criminal for his pro-torture actions during the war in Iraq.

