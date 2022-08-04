Twitter Users Hate Agreeing With Dick Cheney About Donald Trump

Former Vice President Dick Cheney put many Twitter users in a weird spot on Thursday when he released a campaign ad for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), his daughter, that condemned former President Donald Trump.

It’s a risky move, since Trump supporter Harriet Hageman is 22 percentage points ahead of Cheney a month before the primary, according to a poll from The Casper Star-Tribune.

In the ad, Dick Cheney calls Trump the greatest threat to the republic in its 246-year history for trying “to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

It gets more brutal:

″[Trump] is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it.”

You can see the complete ad below:

The ad inspired mixed reactions from Twitter users who felt weird agreeing with the former vice president, who has been accused of being a war criminal for his pro-torture actions during the war in Iraq.

If you had told me in 2000 that I would ever utter the words "I agree with Dick Cheney" I would have punched you in the dick.



But here we are. https://t.co/D3bCj2v2Tw — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 4, 2022

Some have said that if Satan criticized Donald Trump, his approval would go up. Now with Dick Cheney, we can really test that theory. https://t.co/TWXL5gqunS — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 4, 2022

(Sorry, Liz, I have to do this)



please consider the source. This from a man who literally shot his friend in the face with a shotgun - and made his friend apologize. Dick Cheney says there has never been a bigger threat to USA than Donald Trump



(And I agree with Dick Cheney?) https://t.co/QrzMYWJdlF pic.twitter.com/bBiUsbS1OL — Tomi T Ahonen Not Ordered To Pay Four Million (@tomiahonen) August 4, 2022

Dick Cheney as VP was the chief advocate of the disastrous war in Iraq that killed up to a million people, unconstitutional government surveillance programs, torture, and many other horrific policies.



He should have no standing to accuse anyone of being a threat to our Republic. https://t.co/hTLHi5GBxf — Dan Caldwell 🇺🇸 (@dandcaldwell) August 4, 2022

fun fact: Dick Cheney is also a liar, plus he's a murderer who killed hundreds of thousands of people for oil and defense contracts. fuck him, fuck his wretched daughter, and fuck Trump. they can all rot in hell. — Zachary Sire (@ZacharySire) August 4, 2022

Same here. And I think Dick Cheney is as low as they get. But he is right on this one https://t.co/xyiubm9rSl — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 4, 2022

Never in my lifetime have I seen a former vice president repudiate and denounce a former president of the same party.



With Dick Cheney’s announcement, the Republican Party is now engaged in an all-out civil war. https://t.co/tTUMfR5er9 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 4, 2022

I never thought I’d be tweeting out *anything* from Dick Cheney, but here we are… https://t.co/MSSBARQiKQ — KJ Masback 🌻 🇺🇦 (@geointer) August 4, 2022

I’d rather hear Dick Cheney admit that Trump is the inevitable reaping for what he himself sowed — incessant lies and gross abuses of power. https://t.co/Va3b3C7E8g — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 4, 2022

Dick Cheney is a terrible man who is absolutely correct in calling out Trump for being a terrible president and an enduring threat to our country. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 4, 2022

Yet another reason to hate TFG - forcing me to agree with Dick Cheney! https://t.co/77mVVVsek0 — Mike Avila #SDCC (@mikeavila) August 4, 2022

Dick Cheney lied us into an illegal war as he pilfered billions through Halliburton. He's not really the best spokesman for standing up against Trump. https://t.co/ePFhGwRUOM — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) August 4, 2022