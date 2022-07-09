42 DIY Home Upgrades You Can Make Even If You're Not Super Handy

Popular items on this list include:
Add magnetic garage handles and faux windows
Available in several sets and variations.
Promising review:
"I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited!
The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand-new door!" — Mrs. Pirate
Easily install curtains with NoNo Brackets
Also available in brown
, black
, gold
, and brass
, and also available in inside-mount brackets.
Promising review:
"This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" — Amazon customer
A streamlined door draft stopper
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." — Brit B.
Mount a floating bookshelf
Available in two finishes and two sizes.
Promising review:
"These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately 5–7 hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" — LaBuenaVidaMere
Stick on a USB-powered LED light strip
Available in sizes S–XXL.
Promising review:
"Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a standalone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." — Shaun
Invest in a hanging frame helper
We all have that stack of leaning framed art we just haven't gotten around to hanging just yet. This tool helps you measure your wall art that needs hanging and then measure out the perfect place to install hardware. Promising review:
"This makes picture-hanging a breeze. I would have paid twice what I paid for it. Look at what I was able to hang. The tops, bottoms, and sides align." — Scott Sheppard
Or buy a guided gallery wall kit
Available in three finishes.
Promising review:
"I love this set! It was delivered quickly, all of the frames and glass came in perfect condition. My favorite part of the entire thing was the guide it came with. After putting the pictures in the frames, I hung the guide, made sure it was level, and drilled the holes right into the paper. Everything came out level, the frames and pictures look great. Definitely happy with this purchase." — Cristina C Sanchez
Cover up dings and discoloration on door frames and molding
Promising review:
"I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " — Behold Behold!
And hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture with a set of wood repair markers
Promising review:
"I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker.
I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous home owner had hung a paper towel holder and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." — Shane
Get to know this marble lookalike of self-adhesive film
Promising review:
"I used this adhesive film to turn two cheap IKEA tables into less cheap-looking IKEA tables because I'm not made of money, but I would like others to believe I am. Super simple to use and you get a ton of it for the price. I was really pleased overall. The pattern actually looks like marble, not a weird pixel-y repetitive pattern so that's great as well.
Also it was delivered same day which was miraculous as my DIY initiative tends to fade approximately 48 hours after I discover a project I want to do." — Spencer House
Or try out a stone-effect spray paint
Available in eight colors.
Promising review (from 2018):
"May 2020 Update: The countertop is just now starting to need (slight) touch ups around the sink itself. We had to postpone the remodel until this summer, and this counter has held up like a champ. I couldn't be happier with this product!This paint can be a little tricky to work with until you get the hang of how it applies, my suggestion would be to test it out on a scrap or something prior to applying. Once I had it, this product was a breeze to work with. We recently purchased a new home, and we're not gutting our main bathroom until next summer, and I just couldn't live with that 1980s green another day. So, after reading a lot of tutorials, I decided to go for it and paint the counter. I LOVE how it came out! Once it was dry for 24 hours, I applied several coats of poly and let it sit for 72 hours before I let the counter go back into normal use. It's held up like a dream. I wouldn't use any heavy chemicals on it (but I wouldn't advise those period), but otherwise zero issues with it. (I had done this previously with a different color by a different brand and the outcome was similar, it held up like brand new for several months of daily abuse before I decided to repaint because I didn't really like the color).I think this will easily hold up until we remodel, and it looks great too. DEFINITELY better than that '80s green! Side Note: I see a lot of negative reviews on this product because it doesn't hold up for people outdoors. USE A SEALANT. Don't blame a product if you don't use it correctly. It's not rocket science folks." — Mistella
Try an oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain
Promising review:
"Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy.
Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." — AmazonBob
String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights
Promising review:
"I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob
. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" — pauly
Hang up some fishing rod organizers
Hardware included for easy, no tool installation on standard garage doors. If the door is a hard insulated or wood door, self tapping screws are not included but can be shipped at no cost. Can also be installed on walls and ceilings. Give the inventor of these racks an award because they are damn clever! Available in two sizes.Promising review:
"I have to say I’m pissed that I didn’t come up with this idea first. Great product. It is a must-have if you fish and need space in the garage. Easy to install, works like a champ.
I showed my neighbors and the reactions are all the same. OMG!!!!!" — David
Try out some concrete paint
OK, so painting your concrete patio may not sound like the easiest
upgrade but if you're no stranger to painting and want a big impact, give it a try! Available in two shades of grey.Promising review:
"Excellent, easy to use and clean up. My outdoor patio is a little rough and it took a full gallon to cover 200 sq feet." — RLB
String up waterproof globe lights
Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs. Available in three styles and lengths.Promising review:
"These lights were perfect for my patio, I've recieved plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." — Brody Vins
And stake solar lights along a walkway or pond
Promising review:
"Impressed with the size of the cell which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." — Percussionist
Put in a fresh new set of switch plates
And if you're especially petty, you can copy my move of saving said switch plates with a piece of marked duct tape so you know where you put 'em when you leave. This was one of the first things I did in my current apartment, thus rendering the switch plates barely noticeable — which is how I like them!
And borrow a little air space above your go-to outlet with an outlet shelf
FYI, it installs like a regular outlet cover. Of course except with the wonderful shelf. Can also be installed so the shelf is below the outlet. Available in four colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." — Amazon customer
Kick the blinds to the curb and get some privacy without the cord
Promising review:
"I have a weird skinny window in my house where no normal window covering works. People walking on our community trail can see up into our upstairs bathroom when the light is on and it's dark outside. Not a good plan at all. So I used this window film and cut different-sized circles and placed then on this window to interrupt the view into the house. Worked perfectly! Very easy to use." — Marsgard
Up your curb appeal with a metal kick plate
Promising review:
"It arrived quickly and in perfect condition. There is a layer of protective plastic film over the metal to keep it from getting scratched or damaged. It comes with matching screws. I pre-drilled the holes to make the installation easier. Easy upgrade project that can make your door more beautiful or is great for hiding damage." — kmr
A bottle of leather conditioner to revive your leather goods
Reviewers note that using this may darken the leather, so keep that in mind!Promising review:
"Excellent product! So happy I tried it! I wore kitchen gloves and smoothed a thin layer of the product all over the couch, instead of using the cloth. Went way faster and I didn’t waste product soaked up by the cloth." — Kristie
Cover up with interlocking teak tiles you don't need tools to install
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" — Adazzle
Attach a roll of faux ivy to ugly wire fencing
Available in three roll sizes.
Promising review:
"This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" —soooz
Brighten an icky floor with a grout pen
Available in two sizes and three colors.
Promising review:
"We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout.
Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed
:D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." — jennifer
Stainless steel-effect contact paper
And when you move or change your mind, you can easily remove or reposition it!Promising review:
"Amazing job at updating my wall oven. I searched for months trying to see what would be an alternative replacement to my dated wall oven (25 years old). The thing is, my old oven has always worked very well, so I couldn't really justify paying $2,000 to replace my working double wall oven only because of cosmetic reasons. Then it dawned on me that maybe if I updated the oven with this metal covering it would look like real stainless steel. So for literally the cost of $10 I updated my oven. The update is virtually unnoticeable unless you tell someone, and what's the best thing of all, it leaves no fingerprints. Best $10 I ever spent." — B. Lenj
A faux metal painting kit
Promising review:
"I had a black textured fridge, so I was nervous how it would look, but it turned out great! Very easy to use. I removed the door handles (and primed them, as recommended, before painting), removed the bottom grill and snapped off the water/ice dispenser (I did not paint them based on other SS fridges I looked at online). Cleaned the fridge and started rolling on the paint, then used the 11-inch foam tool to make it pretty! I did 5 coats (but really could have stopped at 3). Then did 3 coats of the top coat. I really did not notice a difference between one and three coats of the top coat. I did all sides and the top of the fridge and still have enough left over for my double oven." — Robert
Use some stove burner covers
This set also comes with a crumb catcher where your stovetop meets your countertop! Also available in silver.Promising review:
"I've been using the foil ones and while they do the job, they're not so nice to look at. I like that this is black so it matches the original color of the appliances, but more importantly I like that this has a larger surface area to catch the drips that the foil ones never could before. They're also trim to fit, so they get right up into each burner without leaving gaps where drips can burn where it's hardest to clean. Time will tell if they're as durable/reusable as they claim. If they are, then I'll try to trim two of the spares to fit the center large burner. Overall recommended." — Michael
And tackle other chips and marks with a container of touch-up paint
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"Rather than ditching furniture into a landfill, which is bad for the environment and one's pocketbook, this product allows you to give new life to existing furniture. Between the Soto touchup and new handles, my entertainment center looks like new....for less than $35. If you can use liquid paper, you can use this. I just ordered another bottle for porcelain. This is a fantastic product. You will love it!" — LexiNYC
Repair chips, dents, cracks, and other eyesores with a set of 50 wood fillers
Promising Review:
"My partner and I recently bought a 140-year-old home with original wood floors and wood work throughout.
We had the floors refinished to their original beauty, but the baseboards and stair risers were a challenge. They were pretty banged up over years of use, and, after the floors were redone, all the nicks and scratches just stood out that much more. Our floor guy tried staining them, but it wouldn't take. The floors themselves took nine coats of stain because they were so old. The painter tried using pens from a well known paint company, but they didn't work either. My partner found these and showed them to me. To our delight the pens worked incredibly well. It's like a magic marker for wood. I'm still amazed how well they worked.
I ordered two more packages because I didn't want to run out. The pens last a long time. Our painter came back to do some minor touch ups, and I showed him what I used. He couldn't believe it. He said he was going to buy them to keep in his arsenal
, lol! I Love this product. Thank you so much for making them!" — Danielle Buckler
A vinyl privacy screen that won't be an eyesore
Promising review:
"OMG I Love it! I have a horrible utility box from my electricity provider, and every morning the first thing I used to see as a view in my back patio was that. Now I can enjoy my coffee!!!" — VOLT EP
Mount a broom and mop organizer on a closet wall
Promising review:
"Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items.
The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." — Rob C.
Clean lint out from your dryer
Also, built-up lint is a fire hazard! Make this a part of your weekly cleaning routine.Promising review:
"This is exactly the same type as the one used by the appliance repairman who repaired my dryer last week, easy to use inside the dryer filter holder as well as the outside vent." — ab
Dress up a space with some peel-and-stick wallpaper
This removable wallpaper is self-adhesive so you don't have to worry about using pastes or glues, and is repositionable for easy installation. Available in six colors.Promising review (for left):
"Huge fan of this wallpaper. It’s very easy to install and looks super cute. I put this up in our half bath and it looks very impressive. Pattern is easy to match up." — Katie Currid
Invest in an indoor-friendly hammock chair
"Roger, plz forward all my calls to the hammock."Promising review:
"If I had to pick one product to stand by for all of eternity, it would be this swing. First of all, it’s darling. We could start and end with its Anthro-Free People vibe alone. But those websites would sell it for an amount comparable to your mortgage and this little number is so ridiculously reasonable, it’s almost wasteful not to buy it. You can buy a pair and not be stuck slurping ramen for the rest of the month. Also, this swing is like therapy. But cheaper. Pop in some ear buds, hop in, close your eyes and swing. iPhone ringing? Kids yelling? House on fire? Whatever. You’re swinging." — Sincerely Becca
Address bare spots in your lawn with some dog spot repair
Available in five sizes.
Promising review:
“We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. Works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!” — Jessica N.
Get a night-light for your bed
Promising review:
"Great light strip. The motion sensor has a good range and then controls for time on and brightness are wonderful. The 3M tape on the back could be stronger, but for the price and motion sensor it is a great buy. Also we have this plugged into a smart outlet so that it only turns on during certain hours of the day. That plus the feature that is there is enough ambient light, the motion sensor doesn't trigger makes this on par with systems that are far more expensive. Works great with Google home as well because of the linked smart plug. Very happy with the purchase. Would be 4.5 stars just because of the tape not being sticky enough, but they do provide a second roll in the box, which helps." — AC
Fill and cover up unsightly holes with a drywall repair putty
Promising review:
"Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down! Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." — Amanda
Add sophisticated gate handles and latches
Get the full tutorial on Oh So Lovely
. Available in two finishes.
Peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash
It's mold-, heat-, and moisture-resistant — and will give your kitchen the ultimate easy makeover montage.
Promising review:
"We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray
just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. It is 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" — Hope Consilvio
Chalked paint
Available in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"This paint works marvelously for staining interior brick! I researched for a long time and looked at many project reports for staining a raw brick fireplace. Finally, I committed to this chalk paint and my fireplace looks better than any I have seen elsewhere. I diluted it to a half paint, half water ratio, applied one coat with a brush, and worked it into holes and crevices with a sponge. Very easy to do, especially if surroundings are appropriately protected from the very thin splashy paint." — maina donaldson
A kitchen cabinet painting kit
Available in dark gray
, navy
, white
, pale blue
, and beige
. Kit includes low-VOC, low-odor, water-based acrylic paint and primer in one. Requires a one-day application process that dries in a soft, satin finish. Covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface (40 linear feet), which is typical of most kitchen cabinets. Ideal for use on wood, laminate and primed, or painted metal cabinets. Formulated to cover most existing wood finishes and paint in a single coat.Promising review:
"You can see a before and after in my pictures but this paint was AMAZING and a huge transformation to my outdated kitchen. The Process:- I started off by completely cleaning the wooden cabinets withKRUD KUTTER PC32 Prepaint Cleaner/TSP Substitute. I read a lot of reviews on this cleaner and heard that is was great for cleaning off oils and dirt and it really did wonders.- I sanded down the cabinets.- I then primed the cabinets with a special wood primer.- Once the primer dried I used the Nuvo paint on the cabinets. I did four very thin layers of paint. It is vital that you keep each layer very thin because it will dry weird. I found that in the corner of the cabinets where paint puddled even a little bit that it would cracker so make sure that you keep thin layers- Additionally, I ended up purchasing regular brushes outside of this kit. A few blogs said that they used the foam brushes; however, I did not like how the paint laid on the cabinets with them." — Danielle Joy