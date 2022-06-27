Sports

Dog Interrupts International Soccer Match, Insists On Belly Rubs

The friendly pup had to be carried off after he demanded pats at a Chile-Venezuela game.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A dog in Chile showed admirable commitment to belly rubs this week.

The big black pup ran onto the field at La Granja stadium in Curicó during a match between Chile and Venezuela’s national women’s teams. It demanded pats from the Chilean goalkeeper and a referee, dashed to the other end of the field and back, and then attempted to snag a few more belly rubs near the sidelines before eventually being carried off by a Chilean player.

Wishing this dog the endless supply of cuddles it so clearly deserves.

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

soccerdoganimal videos

Popular in the Community