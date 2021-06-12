Donald Trump bombastically declared Friday that he was “writing like crazy” on what would become “the book of all books.”

In a statement on his website, the former president claimed to have turned down two book deals (presumably about his time in the White House, although he did not clarify) because it wasn’t the right time.

Trump did not name the publishers.

He also claimed to be “working on a much more important project.”

Trump’s comments ― in particular the “book of all books” brag ― prompted mockery on Twitter:

Book of all books? 🤔 My guess is he’s re-writing the Bible with himself as the star. — Lucy Koch (@LucyKoch) June 11, 2021

obviously he's concerned that his book of books would be classified as fiction and would face stiffer competition on the best-seller lists — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 11, 2021

I thought the “book of all books” was the Bible or maybe the encyclopedia Britannica we all grew up with? #txlege https://t.co/dPgUbPpyY0 — Jeff Syptak (@JeffSyptak) June 11, 2021

trump is writing the “book of all books?”



When I heard about all of his writing, I had some operatives get a copy of the first chapter. Here it is for your reading pleasure: pic.twitter.com/ZDAMWlQrv8 — Nick Bell (@Real_Nick_Bell) June 11, 2021

“When the time comes you’ll see the book of all books” is my new query open. — Amos Magliocco (@amosmagliocco) June 11, 2021

The book of all books! I hope it’s a pop-up https://t.co/5YuLgP7FuU — sam (@epiphanytiff888) June 11, 2021

Why does it have to be the book of all books? Why is not enough to say that you'll see a book? Why am I tweeting about this? https://t.co/R2wqLVnbK9 — Emily 🗣️ Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) June 11, 2021

I somehow plotted out part of a novel in my sleep last night, so I guess I will soon, like our former president, be working on the book of all books. — Tim X. Price (@timxprice) June 11, 2021

The book of all books. Lmao. This guy… https://t.co/FI8kX7l3cJ pic.twitter.com/GdH3A56xVU — Black Lives Matter (@monty_xci) June 12, 2021

Amended best books list!



1) The Book of All Books

2) Bible

3) Art of the Deal — FrJosh 💯 (@tweetmobb) June 11, 2021

Sounds like a great Twitter profile: "Author of the forthcoming book of all books." — John Reeves (@reevesjw) June 11, 2021

He does sound like a lot of writers. https://t.co/v22IUat4GB — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 11, 2021

I told everyone in high school that I turned down two girlfriends, that I was dating like crazy anyway, and that when the time comes, they'd see the girlfriend of all girlfriends. pic.twitter.com/sQUuyUbCem — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) June 11, 2021

“You’ll see the book of all books” pic.twitter.com/yLXQFE11Yo — Ieiʒ .h (@entheticus) June 11, 2021

The book of all books will be released at the same time he releases his tax returns. — Patrick De Klotz (@patdeklotz) June 11, 2021

If the "book of all books" includes writing like this, might I suggest something printed on heavy cardboard stock, or perhaps something fuzzy with a squeeker inside it. https://t.co/XQETfZnamA — Theo Ward (@theopward) June 11, 2021