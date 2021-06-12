Donald Trump bombastically declared Friday that he was “writing like crazy” on what would become “the book of all books.”
In a statement on his website, the former president claimed to have turned down two book deals (presumably about his time in the White House, although he did not clarify) because it wasn’t the right time.
Trump did not name the publishers.
He also claimed to be “working on a much more important project.”
Trump’s comments ― in particular the “book of all books” brag ― prompted mockery on Twitter:
