CNN’s John Avlon on Friday pointed out how ex-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies are just a “cut-and-paste” job from his previous baseless claims of stolen votes and electoral corruption.

Avlon broke down how Trump used the same tactic of crying fraud before and during his presidency that he’s since ramped up following his loss to President Joe Biden more than one year ago.

It was the “same script, different election,” said Avlon.

Trump normalized the threat of voter fraud (which, in reality, is rare) and prepared his supporters to reject the results if he lost way before the 2020 vote, said Avlon, highlighting instances dating back to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“That’s how you can see that Trump’s big lie doesn’t have anything to do with the specifics of the 2020 election,” he said. “It’s a cut-and-paste job, a reflexive bleep whenever Trump is confronted with the reality of his worst fear, that he is a loser.”

Watch the video here: