Golden Donald Trump Statue At CPAC Has Twitter Warning Idol Worshippers

Holy Moses! A gold statue of Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, is generating snark of biblical proportions.

Video of the statue being admired as it’s wheeled into place prompted people on social media to compare it to a much older example of idol worship.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the gathering on Sunday, but it looks like his presence is already being felt.

Bloomberg’s William Turton posted the clip:

And social media erupted in jokes about the golden calf ― you know, the idol that the Old Testament says got Moses so furious that he shattered the Ten Commandments tablets when he saw people worshipping it.

Let the jokes begin:

Golden calf not available? https://t.co/GlQD62dBc6 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 26, 2021

That cartoon has finally became *literally* true pic.twitter.com/e6SWYMv5Y3 — stoopcat 😷 (@hiyawathathecat) February 26, 2021

They went with the Golden Ass instead — Brian Bruce (@BrianBruce7) February 26, 2021

Seriously, did these folks not read the Old Testament? pic.twitter.com/cjGReyGMYv — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 26, 2021

Shoulda used a golden ass! pic.twitter.com/63MF0UuDpZ — Antifa Didn't go to Cancun. (@Herbie74935616) February 26, 2021

Probably has a tiny golden willy, too. — mister35mm (@mister35mm) February 26, 2021

False Idol? — chem626 (@chem626) February 26, 2021

Looks like Alfred E Neuman -taking a dump.https://t.co/m6qCkzQdRQ — 💜Dwoman💜 (@kindredspiritWA) February 26, 2021

Fox News has a live feed from CPAC:https://t.co/pwErdMAi5H — Freddie Johnson (@FreddieSJohnson) February 26, 2021