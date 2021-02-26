POLITICS

Golden Donald Trump Statue At CPAC Has Twitter Warning Idol Worshippers

"Seriously, did these folks not read the Old Testament?"

Holy Moses! A gold statue of Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, is generating snark of biblical proportions.

Video of the statue being admired as it’s wheeled into place prompted people on social media to compare it to a much older example of idol worship. 

Trump is scheduled to speak at the gathering on Sunday, but it looks like his presence is already being felt.

Bloomberg’s William Turton posted the clip: 

And social media erupted in jokes about the golden calf ― you know, the idol that the Old Testament says got Moses so furious that he shattered the Ten Commandments tablets when he saw people worshipping it.

Let the jokes begin:

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics CPAC Twitter Statue