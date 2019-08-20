WEIRD NEWS

Trump Shares His Favorite Greenland Meme And It Backfires Spectacularly

The president says he wants to buy Greenland from Denmark. But it's not for sale.

President Donald Trump made an unusual promise to Greenland on Monday: He won’t erect a giant gold tower with his name atop the edifice there.

Trump shared a meme that had been passed around on social media since the news broke that he had asked aides to look into purchasing the territory:

Greenland, for the record, is not for sale. And Twitter users weren’t amused, with more than a few offering a warning of what had happened to some of Trump’s other buildings over the years:

