Trump Shares His Favorite Greenland Meme And It Backfires Spectacularly

President Donald Trump made an unusual promise to Greenland on Monday: He won’t erect a giant gold tower with his name atop the edifice there.
Trump shared a meme that had been passed around on social media since the news broke that he had asked aides to look into purchasing the territory:
Greenland, for the record, is not for sale. And Twitter users weren’t amused, with more than a few offering a warning of what had happened to some of Trump’s other buildings over the years:
