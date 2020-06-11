Donald Trump Makes Case For Joe Biden In Crazed All-Caps Tweet

President Donald Trump just dreamed up a campaign slogan that can only be described as “perfect.”

Perfect for Joe Biden, that is.

On Thursday morning, the president went on a Twitter rampage griping about whatever came to mind.

One tweet ― in all caps, naturally ― seemed to be driven by the public removal of a growing number of Confederate statues and flags amid anti-racism protests sparked by last month’s police killing of George Floyd:

“THOSE THAT DENY THEIR HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT!”

Trump may have been referring to Confederate artifacts, but many Twitter users noted that his admonition could also be taken as a warning against reelecting him.

And they pounced with glee on the president’s self-own.

So that's why you're repeating the Civil War. https://t.co/guXoqEhPpF — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) June 11, 2020

your slogan is "make america great again," denying history is your whole deal https://t.co/oJ6Z712PPR — maura quint (@behindyourback) June 11, 2020

Says the guy who just referred to the Secret Service as “the SS.” https://t.co/3ChUPKhI4A — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 11, 2020

Men who grab women by the pussy, are doomed to repeat it. https://t.co/IGnLj6qj51 — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 11, 2020

did not expect him to be getting on the late 30s bandwagon https://t.co/BK2swJM3m9 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 11, 2020

In the immortal words of Inigo Montoya, I do not think it means what you think it means https://t.co/i3YtEjSZfL — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) June 11, 2020

I'm certain he's talking about the mistake Sony made pricing the PS3 at $599 https://t.co/HGxESkez3Y — Michael Pachter (@michaelpachter) June 11, 2020