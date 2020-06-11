Donald Trump Makes Case For Joe Biden In Crazed All-Caps Tweet

President Donald Trump just dreamed up a campaign slogan that can only be described as “perfect.”
Perfect for Joe Biden, that is.
On Thursday morning, the president went on a Twitter rampage griping about whatever came to mind.
One tweet ― in all caps, naturally ― seemed to be driven by the public removal of a growing number of Confederate statues and flags amid anti-racism protests sparked by last month’s police killing of George Floyd:
“THOSE THAT DENY THEIR HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT!”
Trump may have been referring to Confederate artifacts, but many Twitter users noted that his admonition could also be taken as a warning against reelecting him.
And they pounced with glee on the president’s self-own.
