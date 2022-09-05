Donald Trump Accuses John Fetterman Of Using Hard Drugs, Offers No Proof

Donald Trump said over the weekend that Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman dressed “like a teenager getting high” and flat-out accused him of using hard drugs. (Watch the video below.)

“Fetterman supports taxpayer-funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and ultra-lethal fentanyl,” Trump said at a GOP rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. “And by the way, he takes them himself.”

Trump, who was stumping for GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, offered no proof, and Fetterman called out the former president and Oz as “desperate and sad dudes” who are telling “more and more lies,” according to CBS Pittsburgh.

A recent poll shows Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, leading the former talk show host Oz, a longtime New Jersey resident who has been accused of carpet-bagging to win the GOP nomination in Pennsylvania. Trump was also there to support Doug Mastriano, a state senator who trails in the polls against Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, in the race for governor.

Fetterman planned to appear at a parade on Monday with President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, where perhaps the candidate will further address Trump’s accusations.