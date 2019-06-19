Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Biden's Cancer Cure Promise Just Before His Dad Makes Same Vow

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Joe Biden for promising to cure cancer during Tuesday’s campaign rally in Orlando, Florida ― only to see his dad make the same vow moments later.

Last week, during a speech in Ottumwa, Iowa, Biden said if he were elected president “you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America: We’re going to cure cancer.”

The vow has a personal meaning for the former vice president: His eldest son, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

That didn’t matter to the president’s son, who simply saw a chance to throw red meat to Trump supporters.

“There’s something off with that guy,” Trump Jr. said. “What was the good one last week? Remember? Joe Biden comes out, ‘Well, if you elect me president, I’m going to cure cancer.’ Wow, why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”

To be fair, curing all cancer is going to very difficult since there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to the disease.

Still, that didn’t stop the president from making the exact same promise during his own speech.

“We will push onward with new medical frontiers. We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases — including cancer and others,” Trump said. “And we’re getting closer all the time.”

Many people considered Trump Jr.’s comments to be a low blow, including Independent Maine Sen. Angus King, who is a cancer survivor.

“Why would anybody say something like that?” King told CNN on Wednesday. “I mean, I’m not usually at a loss for words. But I am on that one. That’s outrageous.”

Many Twitter users were also shocked and disgusted by the comments.

