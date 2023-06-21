Twitter Users Mock Don Jr.'s Attempt To Turn Titan Sub Crisis Into Conspiracy Theory

Donald Trump Jr. attempted to foment some kind of conspiracy theory about the OceanGate submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Sunday morning ― but Twitter users told him he was all wet.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son did the absolute bare minimum to suggest there was something nefarious going on with the missing vessel. No evidence, no specific theories or accusations, just vibes:

Literally everything I’ve seen about this missing submarine is insane and sketchy AF… almost none of it makes any sense whatsoever. How long till we find other external factors making it even more so??? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 21, 2023

As of Wednesday afternoon, the sub remains unaccounted for. Eight search vessels are reportedly scouring an area of ocean twice the size of Connecticut.

Considering Jr.’s tweet offered little beyond a vague gesture toward “other external factors,” it’s no surprise he was dunked on. A lot.

I promise y'all, not everything is a conspiracy lol https://t.co/BtAtUyLrke — Dick Beekman (@dick_beekman) June 21, 2023

Jr. finds the subs disappearance very hard to...uhhh....fathom https://t.co/8yEfszGJQZ — Chris D'Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) June 21, 2023

Like what? Are we going to find out Trump put some Top Secret documents on it hoping more evidence against him couldn't be found? https://t.co/9N8TXldTZm — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) June 21, 2023