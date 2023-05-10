‘Sex Abuser’ Trump Ripped On The Front Pages Of His Hometown Newspapers

Donald Trump’s hometown newspapers are pulling no punches with their front pages after a civil jury found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

The New York Daily News put “SEX ABUSER” right on its front page along with a picture of the former president:

CARROLL JURY FINDS TRUMP IS A SEX ABUSER

'The world finally knows the truth,' says victim after winning bombshell $5M award — https://t.co/eMA6isRJ0l



Editorial: Truth 1, Trump 0 — https://t.co/UORCdBtgc1@molcranenewman @NYDNOpinions pic.twitter.com/6dZmV8zO4s — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 10, 2023

Trump was sued by writer E. Jean Carroll, who said Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s. The jury found him liable not for rape, but sexual abuse and defamation, and awarded Carroll $5 million in total damages.

The New York Post ― part of Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch’s media empire ― put a new spin on one of Trump’s most infamous quotes:

Tomorrow’s cover: Trump found liable for sexual abuse, defamation in E. Jean Carroll case, ordered to pay $5M in damages https://t.co/tEWtpTiqqn pic.twitter.com/xCRJevT3tP — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2023

