‘Sex Abuser’ Trump Ripped On The Front Pages Of His Hometown Newspapers

New York Daily News, New York Post tear into the former president after jury verdict.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump’s hometown newspapers are pulling no punches with their front pages after a civil jury found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

The New York Daily News put “SEX ABUSER” right on its front page along with a picture of the former president:

Trump was sued by writer E. Jean Carroll, who said Trump raped her in a department store in the 1990s. The jury found him liable not for rape, but sexual abuse and defamation, and awarded Carroll $5 million in total damages.

The New York Post ― part of Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch’s media empire ― put a new spin on one of Trump’s most infamous quotes:

Trump was a longtime resident of New York City but now lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

