Twitter users on Tuesday shared multiple photographs of Donald Trump with Prince Andrew after the president claimed not to know the scandal-hit British royal.

“I don’t know Prince Andrew, but that’s a tough story,” Trump responded to a reporter’s request at the NATO summit in London for comment on the Duke of York’s recent decision to step back from public life.

“It’s a very tough story. I don’t know,” Trump added.

Andrew announced his retreat from the spotlight last month following his ill-fated interview with the BBC’s “Newsnight.” It centered on his friendship with the billionaire financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in his New York City jail cell in August. Andrew denies claims that he raped a minor whom Epstein allegedly trafficked.

Trump most recently met Andrew just six months ago during the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom in June:

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Prince Andrew during Trump's state visit to Britain in June 2019.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Donald Trump pictured in conversation with Prince Andrew at London's Westminster Abbey earlier this year.

zz/KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx Prince Andrew also met with other members of the Trump administration during the president's state visit, including Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump (right) and son-in-law Jared Kushner (left).

Another image also now being shared widely on social media shows Trump in February 2000 at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, with Andrew and the-then Melania Knauss.

Trump at NATO summit: "I don't know Prince Andrew, but that's a tough story.”



Me: but, but, but...🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xaS6nzTAMc — CommunityMom (@EmilyKMcCoy) December 3, 2019

Trump claims he doesn’t know Prince Andrew. Photo: Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/3tkJmy75QJ — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 3, 2019

Donald Trump: "I don't know Prince Andrew" pic.twitter.com/KAiaVMbU9o — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 3, 2019

Trump: „I don‘t know Prince Andrew. I don’t know this gentleman.” pic.twitter.com/MAp7v3sH9y — Stefan Leifert (@StefanLeifert) December 3, 2019

Donald Trump on the Duke of York: "I don't know the gentleman. I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story, a very tough story". https://t.co/9hMY5rEXmQ — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 3, 2019

Trump: "I don’t know Prince Andrew"



Photo from June 2019: pic.twitter.com/eAn2HxAS2W — Brett Leppard (@Leppard) December 3, 2019