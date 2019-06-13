Thar He Blows It! Donald Trump Calls Prince Charles 'Prince Of Whales'

President Donald Trump had another spelling breach Thursday, calling Prince Charles the “Prince of Whales” on Twitter. Unless the British royal holds a secret title in the marine kingdom, he is the Prince of Wales.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day,” the president tweeted. “I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ’Everything!”