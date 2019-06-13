POLITICS

Thar He Blows It! Donald Trump Calls Prince Charles 'Prince Of Whales'

The president corrected his tweet, but his fishy spelling became bait for lots of jokes.

President Donald Trump had another spelling breach Thursday, calling Prince Charles the “Prince of Whales” on Twitter. Unless the British royal holds a secret title in the marine kingdom, he is the Prince of Wales.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day,” the president tweeted. “I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ’Everything!”

Trump quickly corrected the gaffe, but the internet’s jokesters were already harpooning him for the error.

 

 

 
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Whales
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Pop of Culture Royal Families Charles, Prince Of Wales
CONVERSATIONS