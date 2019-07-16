‘Really Good Speller’ Trump’s Handwritten Note Shows Embarrassing Mistakes

Just last week, President Donald Trump bragged that he was really a “good speller” despite his reputation for Twitter typos. However, another handwritten note caught on camera shows he also struggles with writing simple words on paper.

In this case: “people,” which the president spelled as “peopel.”

The note from Trump’s comments on Monday when he doubled down on racist attacks against several lawmakers also contained another gaffe, with the president misspelling “al Qaeda” as “alcaida.”

The mistakes were caught by several photographers, including Jabin Botsford of the Washington Post:

Last week, Trump claimed his well-documented spelling struggles were simply a matter of clumsy fingers on a smartphone screen.

“Really I’m actually a good speller,” he said. “But everyone said the fingers aren’t as good as the brain.”

Yet Trump’s handwritten notes have consistently contained errors as well, including one last month torching Democrats for having “no achomlishments.”

The latest mistakes caused “alcaida” to trend on Twitter as Trump’s critics schooled him on basic spelling:

How you know POTUS doesn’t read anything the experts provide, this is how he spells al Qaida: “Alcaida”

Also what is the scribble below it? https://t.co/L11XFDCvf0 — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) July 15, 2019

“Alcaida.”



Only a person who hasn’t read any newspaper articles or briefing papers in the last 20 years would not know how to spell Al Qaeda. https://t.co/tqMTzo8pEX — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 15, 2019

