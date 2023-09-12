Trump has been on Truth Social defending his vigor since a Wall Street Journal poll indicated that 49% of respondents don’t think he’s mentally up for the job of president.

“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one,” Trump wrote. “Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness.”