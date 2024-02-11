Mr. Trump, feeling a little delicate?
Former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Super Bowl Sunday to complain about pop star Taylor Swift and rumors she may endorse President Joe Biden this election cycle.
Always happy to take credit for others’ success, the real estate mogul-turned-reality star claimed Swift should be grateful to him for making her “so much money,” saying that she would be “disloyal” if she supported the Democratic candidate for president, as she has in years past.
“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists,” he wrote, referring to the 2018 bipartisan legislature to update music copyright issues for the streaming era.
“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump went on.
“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” he continued.
Not entirely soured on the singer, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination wrote, “Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”
Earlier this month, conservative media went cuckoo as they tried to convince each other that the Swift-Kelce romance was part of a scheme to rig the Super Bowl and help reelect President Biden.