Donna Kelce’s 3-Word Response To Meeting Taylor Swift Is Underwhelming

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce is taking her son’s budding relationship with the world’s biggest pop star in stride.

In an interview with “Today” that aired Friday, Donna Kelce seemed nonplussed when it came to sitting next to Taylor Swift last month at a Chiefs-Chicago Bears game.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said. “It’s just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

As far as meeting Swift for the first time was concerned, she added: “It was OK.”

Travis Kelce’s private life has come under a whirlwind of media scrutiny since he was first romantically linked to Swift this summer, though neither has publicly confirmed a relationship.

Last Sunday, however, Swift sent the rumor mill into overdrive when she turned up at a Chiefs-New York Jets game with a bevy of famous pals including Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner.

Travis Kelce (left) and his mom, Donna Kelce. CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

At the same game, the pop star was spotted exchanging a warm hug with Donna Kelce.

On Wednesday, Travis Kelce appeared to place the blame for the media frenzy on his employers, noting in an episode of his “New Heights” podcast that the NFL was “overdoing it a little bit for sure” when it came to his ties with Swift.

When “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager attempted to press for details on her son’s rumored relationship, Donna Kelce ― who is also the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce ― remained tight-lipped.

“They’re men now, and they’ve got their own lives,” she said. “There isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It’s just not going to happen.”

In a separate interview with People that also published Friday, Donna Kelce admitted she didn’t consider herself a “Swiftie” in the past, though she’s come to admire Swift’s musicianship.

“My era was Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That’s more my music,” she said. “But obviously, talent is talent.”

