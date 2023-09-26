LOADING ERROR LOADING

No one other than Taylor Swift could get the world so engrossed in her selection of dipping sauces.

The pop star went viral for attending the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday after she received an invite from tight end Travis Kelce, whom she’s rumored to be seeing.

While fans have been closely following the “Traylor” trend, the chicken she was spotted eating at the game upstaged the cute moments involving Kelce and Swift during their surprise linkup.

After a fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a snapshot of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s apparent snack while watching the game, Swifties started obsessing over the star’s condiment choice for her breaded strips.

In the photo, Swift can be seen sitting next to a platter of chicken and two sauces, one of which was “seemingly ranch,” according to the account.

“Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” the fan page tweeted on Sunday.

The post has since garnered more than 25 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

As expected, fans on X went meme-happy over the game day pic, quickly spreading the internet’s new favorite phrase, “seemingly ranch.”

I’m gonna think of all ranch now as seemingly ranch — lindsey ⸆⸉ post eras depression (@LindsTS19) September 25, 2023

seemingly ranch gotta be one of my favorite swiftie twitter jokes every meme or tweet i see has me chuckling so bad — paris rae (@parisrae13) September 25, 2023

hate when i’m at the function and they have every condiment except seemingly ranch — jessica (@enchantedjess13) September 25, 2023

We all remember exactly where we were when we learned that Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) September 25, 2023

I've having chicken nuggets with ketchup and seemingly ranch for dinner. — rebecca. (@bigrapputation) September 25, 2023

Though social media users mulled over what the white sauce could be — Blue cheese? Mayo? Alfredo sauce? — Swift hasn’t publicly addressed the memes, so the answer remains a mystery.

Swifties’ obsession with the 12-time Grammy winner’s snack is no surprise.

Just last week, they buzzed about Swift posting a picture of herself eating ice cream on social media to promote the back covers and new vault tracks for her upcoming album “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” set for release on Oct. 27.

Gossip about Swift and Kelce’s possible romance went into full swing earlier this month after Page Six reported that the two had been “quietly hanging out” for weeks.

The rumors were reinforced after Swift was spotted cheering for the Superbowl champ with his mom, Donna, during the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears.

The gossip ramped up even more after the singer was captured walking and smiling with Kelce after the Chiefs’ win. She allegedly left the game with him.

