Taylor Swift Attends Kansas City Chiefs Game Amid Rumors She's Dating Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, adding fuel to the rumors she’s dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

TV cameras caught Swift wearing a Chiefs jacket and cheering in a box with his mom at Arrowhead Stadium during Sunday’s pregame.

📸 | Taylor Swift is attending today's Chiefs vs Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium pic.twitter.com/MgJjOzZ9JD — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) September 24, 2023

Rumors have been circulating that Swift and Kelce have been dating for a few weeks. In July, Kelce said on his podcast that he tried to give his number to Swift when she played a show in Kansas City.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce told his older brother on the podcast. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

On Thursday’s episode of the “Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce said he invited Swift to watch a game.

“I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead; you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which one’s a little more lit,’” the Super Bowl champion recalled, referring to the Chiefs’ home stadium.

The day before, Kelce’s older brother, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, said on the “WIP Morning Show” that the Swift and Kelce dating rumors were “100% true.”

“It’s hard to answer, ’cause I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life, and I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelce said.