Travis Kelce's Brother Says Taylor Swift Dating Rumor Is '100% True' — With A Catch

Travis Kelce’s brother said Wednesday that he thinks the rumor about a romance between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift is “100% true.” (Check out the audio below.)

But hold on. Before we try to guess what a Swift song about the NFL star might sound like, you should know that Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, put a few qualifiers in his interview with WIP sports radio when asked how the two maybe-lovebirds were doing.

“It’s hard to answer, ’cause I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life and I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelce said. “But having said that, man, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true.”

He laughed at the end. So we’re still wondering.

Neither Swift nor Travis Kelce confirmed or denied the rumors, so until we get a definite confirmation, let’s just enjoy the possibility of this big-time celebrity love, revel in Swift’s possible jock era and nod knowingly at sportscasters’ sly references to it during football broadcasts.