Travis Kelce's Brother Says Taylor Swift Dating Rumor Is '100% True' — With A Catch

Jason Kelce just gave one of the more definitive takes on the whispered romance between the tight end and the pop star.
Travis Kelce’s brother said Wednesday that he thinks the rumor about a romance between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift is “100% true.” (Check out the audio below.)

But hold on. Before we try to guess what a Swift song about the NFL star might sound like, you should know that Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, put a few qualifiers in his interview with WIP sports radio when asked how the two maybe-lovebirds were doing.

“It’s hard to answer, ’cause I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life and I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelce said. “But having said that, man, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true.”

He laughed at the end. So we’re still wondering.

Neither Swift nor Travis Kelce confirmed or denied the rumors, so until we get a definite confirmation, let’s just enjoy the possibility of this big-time celebrity love, revel in Swift’s possible jock era and nod knowingly at sportscasters’ sly references to it during football broadcasts.

