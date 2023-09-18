LOADING ERROR LOADING

After Kelce caught his first touchdown reception of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Eagle went all-in on the scuttlebutt.

“Kelce finds a blank space for the score,” Eagle proclaimed.

Swifties complimented Eagle for working in the title of Swift’s 2014 hit song “Blank Space.”

Hey, while you’re at it, Ian, when Kelce makes a mistake you might as well tell him to “shake it off.”

Anyway, fans dug the good-natured teasing during the Chiefs’ victory.

“Ian Eagle, Swiftie confirmed,” one wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Here are a few more responses:

