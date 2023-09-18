What's Hot

EntertainmentNFLTaylor Swift Football

CBS Announcer Ian Eagle Expertly Teases Travis Kelce Over Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

"Ian Eagle, Swiftie confirmed," one fan wrote after the sportscaster artfully hinted at reports that Kelce and Swift may be an item.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Rumors that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift are seeing each other didn’t get by CBS sportscaster Ian Eagle on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

After Kelce caught his first touchdown reception of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Eagle went all-in on the scuttlebutt.

“Kelce finds a blank space for the score,” Eagle proclaimed.

Swifties complimented Eagle for working in the title of Swift’s 2014 hit song “Blank Space.”

Hey, while you’re at it, Ian, when Kelce makes a mistake you might as well tell him to “shake it off.”

Anyway, fans dug the good-natured teasing during the Chiefs’ victory.

“Ian Eagle, Swiftie confirmed,” one wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Here are a few more responses:

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot