Travis Kelce’s Mom, Donna, Shares Thoughts About Taylor Swift On Social Media

It looks like Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is well on her way to becoming a Swiftie.

After Donna was spotted hanging out and cheering on her son alongside Taylor Swift for two weeks in a row at Kansas City Chiefs games, the NFL mom is singing the pop star’s praises on social media.

Donna’s seeming stamp of approval for Swift comes amid increasingly inescapable rumors that the 12-time Grammy winner is dating Travis, a tight end for the Chiefs.

On Monday, Donna posted a cozy clip on Instagram of her embracing the “Cruel Summer” singer during the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday night.

“Travis Kelce’s biggest fans [heart emoji],” read the caption of the Instagram post, which was also shared by NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” page.

Swift’s recent enthusiastic support for the Chiefs player has prompted a wave of “Traylor” memes and tweets on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. Donna joined in on the fun of one particular meme that’s had the internet in a chokehold.

Fans will recall that after Swift was seen eating chicken tenders at the Chiefs’ Sept. 24 game, a fan site amusingly described her choice of dipping sauces as “ketchup and seemingly ranch.”

The innocuous condiment choice turned into an entire social media movement by way of endless tweets, with Heinz even announcing plans to release a limited edition of “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumored to be dating. Getty Images

On Sunday, Donna Kelce nodded to the meme while cheering on her older son Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field, E! News reports.

Sharing a picture of herself with a basket of chicken fingers and ketchup on her Instagram Stories, she captioned the post: “No ‘Seemingly Ranch’ Here at the Linc.”

Things between Swift and Donna seem to be going swimmingly. In a story published Monday, an unidentified source told People that “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

Last month, buzz about the pair’s possible romance ignited after Page Six reported that Swift and the two-time Super Bowl champ had been “quietly hanging out” for weeks.

The gossip took further flight after the “Bad Blood” singer was seen walking and smiling with Travis after the Chiefs’ win. She allegedly left the game with him.

Though neither party has publicly confirmed their relationship, the star athlete appeared tickled pink over Swift and her support of him during a recent episode of his podcast “New Heights.”

“That was pretty ballsy,” Travis told his brother Jason, referring to Swift “pulling up” to his game against the Chicago Bears last month.

He added: “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her ― the friends and family.”