Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift 'Ballsy' For Coming To His Football Game

LOADING ERROR LOADING

On a new episode of his “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about the pop star “pulling up” to his game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Advertisement

“That was pretty ballsy,” Kelce told his brother and fellow football star, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, during Wednesday’s episode. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her ― the friends and family.”

Gushing over how “amazing” Swift looked, he added: “Everybody was talking about her in great light.”

“And on top of that, the day went perfect ― for Chiefs fans, of course,” he continued, nodding to his team’s 41-10 win. “It was just impressive.”

On Sunday, fans went wild after the “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted enjoying the game alongside Kelce’s mom, Donna, in a suite at the Arrowhead Stadium amid rumors that she’s dating the star athlete. Neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly confirmed the reports that they are dating.

Advertisement

The internet began obsessing over Kelce and Swift’s apparent link-up, which was sprinkled with cute moments, including the crooner letting out a roaring cheer for the two-time Super Bowl champ after he scored a touchdown. The pair also appeared to be leaving together after the game.

The tight end said on his podcast that dealing with paparazzi outside his house recently has been a “rollercoaster,” but joked that he “brought all of this attention” on himself.

“I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor,” he said, referring to past comments about his failed attempt to shoot his shot with the star by giving her a bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her concerts.

He also gushed about witnessing Swift get chummy with his mom at the game, telling his brother, “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that shit was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Rumors about a possible romance between Kelce and Swift ramped up earlier this month after Page Six reported that the two had been “quietly hanging out” for weeks, citing an unnamed source.

Advertisement

As for where things are headed with the 12-time Grammy winner, Kelce appears to be keeping things under wraps for now, simply telling his brother that he “sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

So Swifties, if you were expecting more Traylor talk on his podcast, prepare to curtail your expectations.