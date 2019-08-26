HuffPost Finds

There Are Men's And Women's Dr. Martens On Sale At Nordstrom Rack

Styles are on sale through Wednesday, Aug. 28.

ICYMI, Dr. Martens — the shoes that went from workwear to alternative to mainstream — are the biggest fall footwear trend of 2019 for men and women.

Search interest for Dr. Martens during the holiday shopping season more than doubled between 2017 and 2018, and the trend seems on track to be even bigger this year. Love them or hate them, there’s no denying they’re back in a big way.

Not only have these durable, comfortable and versatile shoes been spotted on celebs from Emma Watson to Gwen Stefani, they also look killer with anything from a midi dress to boyfriend jeans with a plaid blazer.

That’s why we knew we had to share when we spotted a Dr. Martens flash sale happening at Nordstrom Rack through Wednesday, Aug. 28. Right now, you can find men’s Dr. Martens and women’s Dr. Martens on sale at Nordstrom Rack for up to 55% off. That’s a huge savings on a shoe that’ll take you from work to winter and everything in between.

Dr. Martens on sale at Nordstrom Rack:

1
Dr. Martens Luana Leather Combat Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $105, get them on sale for $89.
2
Dr. Martens 1461 Vegan Derby
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $100, get them on sale for $69.
3
Dr. Martens Cartor Lace-Up Leather Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $90, get them on sale for $64.
4
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Printed Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $145, get them on sale for $99.
5
Dr. Martens 1461 Heart Shoe
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $135, get them on sale for $79.
6
Dr. Martens Penly Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $125, get them on sale for $99.
7
Dr. Martens Luana Leather Combat Boot In White
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $105, get them on sale for $89.
8
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Glitter Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $120, get them on sale for $69 .
9
Dr. Martens 1461 Vonda Embroidered Derby
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $130, get them on sale for $89.
10
Dr. Martens 1460 8-Eye Lace-Up Leather Boots
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $140, get them on sale for $79.
11
Dr. Martens 101 6-Eye Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $135, get them on sale for $99.
12
Dr. Martens 1460 Rick Griffin Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $150, get them on sale for $89.
13
Dr. Martens 1461 Bex Floral Derby
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $125, get them on sale for $99.
14
Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye Temperley Leather Derby
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $125, get them on sale for $79.
15
Dr. Martens Awley Leather Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Normally $105, get them on sale for $79.
