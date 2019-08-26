HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

ICYMI, Dr. Martens — the shoes that went from workwear to alternative to mainstream — are the biggest fall footwear trend of 2019 for men and women.

Search interest for Dr. Martens during the holiday shopping season more than doubled between 2017 and 2018, and the trend seems on track to be even bigger this year. Love them or hate them, there’s no denying they’re back in a big way.

Not only have these durable, comfortable and versatile shoes been spotted on celebs from Emma Watson to Gwen Stefani, they also look killer with anything from a midi dress to boyfriend jeans with a plaid blazer.

Dr. Martens on sale at Nordstrom Rack: