Dr. Oz, Wife's Chat About 'F**king Girl Reporter' Overheard By F**king Girl Reporter

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, former television host and Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, and his wife ranted about a “girl reporter” in a profanity-laced conversation overheard by Olivia Nuzzi, the “girl reporter” about whom they were complaining.

Nuzzi called Oz’s wife Lisa Oz, who is also a television personality, while working on a profile of Oz for New York Magazine. Oz’s wife answered the phone and had a short conversation with Nuzzi before trying — and failing — to hang up. Nuzzi listened as the couple called her a “liar” and a “fucking girl reporter,” and scrutinized a conversation between Nuzzi and Michelle Bouchard, a friend of the couple’s.

When reached for comment about Oz’s remarks, Nuzzi told HuffPost she would let her story “speak for itself for now.”

Oz, who spent years promoting potentially dangerous and questionable practices on “The Dr. Oz Show,” announced his candidacy for Senate in November.

He’s running for a seat in Pennsylvania, despite maintaining a longtime residence in New Jersey. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in November that an Oz campaign aide said the television personality is living in Montgomery County and renting his in-laws’ home.

Earlier this month, Sony Pictures announced Oz’s show will end Jan. 14 after 14 years. A show hosted by his daughter will take its place.

