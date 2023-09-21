LOADING ERROR LOADING

A drag queen who performed at the bar owned by Lauren Boebert’s “Beetlejuice” date said the GOP House member fudged on the details about their relationship. (Watch the video below.)

Performer Kendra Matic said Boebert and Quinn Gallagher were not on a first date, as Boebert claimed after they were ejected from a Denver theater performance of “Beetlejuice” for vaping and talking while surveillance video also showed them fondling each other.

Advertisement

“First date and somebody’s touching your boobies like that?” drag performer Kendra Matic told TMZ in a clip shared early Thursday. “I know they were dating for a while, months.”

Matic, who headlined a drag burlesque show at the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar co-owned by Gallagher in January, said Aspen was a small town and others knew about the relationship, TMZ reported.

Boebert and Gallagher reportedly had been seeing each other “under the radar” for a while, the New York Post previously wrote.

Advertisement

If Boebert was lying, it wouldn’t be the first time in her misadventure with Gallagher. She asserted she wasn’t vaping until closed-circuit camera revealed her puffing away, then she said she didn’t remember vaping.

The far-right lawmaker eventually announced they had parted ways. “All future date nights have been canceled and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” Boebert said amid reports that her date is a Democrat.

Boebert has been getting roasted for her antics.

“I think Lauren Boebert is not one known for reaching across the aisle in Congress, but there was some of that here with her male companion,” MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire cracked on “Morning Joe.”

She’s offered apologies and excuses.

“I was a little too eccentric. I am very known for having an animated personality. Maybe overtly animated personality,” the right-wing firebrand from Colorado told One America News Network.