Entertainment

Drake Reveals His 'Previous Engagements' Chain Was 'Just A Joke' We All Took Literally

The chain is made of 42 engagement ring diamonds and was meant to represent all the times the rapper thought about proposing "but never did."
Carly Ledbetter

Funnyman Drake revealed the joke is on us when it comes to his highly publicized “Previous Engagements” necklace that made headlines in December.

And he wonders why people have “trust issues.”

The jeweler who created the stunning piece, Alex Moss, told his Instagram followers at the time that the chain was made of 42 engagement ring diamonds, which added up to an astonishing 351.38 carats.

In Moss’s description of the piece, he announced that the necklace was called “Previous Engagements,” which symbolized “all the times he thought about it but never did it,” seemingly in reference to Drake proposing.

A photo of Drake performing onstage while wearing his "Previous Engagements" chain on Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta.
Prince Williams via Getty Images

But Drake said in a new interview that the concept ― and the name of the piece ― wasn’t meant to be taken at face value.

“It was more just a joke, but obviously people took it pretty literal,” the rapper said on an episode of Barstool Sports’ “Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley,” published on Sunday.

“I was just trying to have an interesting story,” he added.

The Grammy winner pulled a similar wedding stunt in the video for his song “Falling Back.”

In the music video, the rapper marries 23 women. Tristan Thompson, famous NBA player and philanderer, stars as Drake’s best man.

While Drake has never been married in real life, he’s been linked to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner. He shares a son, Adonis, with Sophie Brussaux.

