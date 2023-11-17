LOADING ERROR LOADING

Drake is giving Taylor Swift her props — and seemingly considers her his only real competition.

The rapper stunned fans on Thursday when he announced his new EP “Scary Hours 3,” just a month after dropping “For All the Dogs” and stating he was taking a break from music. One song in particular took listeners by surprise, as Drake singled out Swift as a force to be reckoned with.

On the track “Red Button,” the first of the EP’s six songs, Drake raps: “Taylor Swift the only n***a that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it.”

Those lines suggest Drake is paying attention to Swift and her unparalleled success. Last year, the rapper delayed the release of his album “Her Loss” by a week, putting a little more distance between it and Swift’s mega-release “Midnights,” which had just come out. Swift’s single “Anti-Hero” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 charts at the time.

Overall, Swift and Drake appear to be on good terms, based on Drake sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram last year.

Drake rapped that Taylor Swift is the "only one could make me drop the album just a little later." Left: Arthur Mola/Invision/Associated Press; Right: George Walker IV/Associated Press

The rapper said on Instagram Thursday that the songs on “Scary Hours 3” came to him in just a matter of days.

“I did those songs in the last five days,” he said. “I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that ‘For All the Dogs’ dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished shit. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?”