These Are The Must-Have Items From The Diane Von Furstenberg For Target Home Collection

We’ve spotted some game-changing items that will transform any space.
If you’ve already snapped up your wardrobe and travel essentials from the Diane von Furstenberg for Target fashion and accessories collection, it’s time to move closer to home (decor) and scoop up some super stylish and affordable finds to spruce up your abode.

From beautiful bedding and eye-popping dishware to cozy throws and conversation-starting furniture, we’ve spotted some game-changing items that will transform any space.

Whether you’re a homebody who lives for nesting or a host-with-the-most who loves to entertain, this limited-time-only collection has something for everyone. Check out this list of no-too-shabby and chic goodies that’ll add a splash of color to your nook, elevate your home office and give your environment a refresh at prices you don’t want to sleep on.

1
A colorful drinkware set
These elegant 12-ounce tumblers come in a set of four with each glass streaked in a different color: Cherry tomato, purple, yellow and green. They’re the perfect choice to serve up your beverage of choice with flair.
$30 at Target
2
A printed reversible comforter
This dreamy printed reversible comforter won’t just give your bedroom a versatile color boost — its soft sateen fabric, micro-piping and ample filling will have you sleeping on cloud nine. Available in twin, full/queen and king sizes.
$80 at Target
3
A stoneware serving bowl
This large stoneware bowl with a purple floral pattern and aqua-colored interior is both dishwasher and microwave safe, and great for serving summer salads or making the fruit on your counter look like modern art.
$30 at Target
4
An eight-piece mug and saucer set with storage rack
Serve coffee, tea and looks at the same time with these gorgeous stoneware geometric-print mugs and saucers. The set of four mugs and four saucers are dishwasher and microwave safe, and come with a gold-tone stand and in assorted colors: Cherry tomato, purple, yellow and green.
$50 at Target
5
A whimsical storage ottoman
This made-to-order storage ottoman in a signature DVF print is so beautiful you may forget you can kick your feet up on it. Ideal for small spaces, it has a wooden frame and feet, stands 20 inches tall and is 23.5 inches in width.It's available in other patterns, too.
$300 at Target
6
A zebra-print swivel chair
It’s time to get wild with your home decor! Sit and swivel in comfort and style in this black and white zebra pattern accent chair that’ll jazz up almost any space. This round, ultra-chic, made-to-order number promises to be both sturdy and soft.
$900 at Target
7
A floral napkin set
These vibrant floral-pattern napkins add color to any occasion. The four-piece set is made from cotton and is machine washable. Each is uniquely patterned.
$12 at Target
8
A weave-print task chair
This made-to-order task and office chair has a padded back detail for comfort, and its armless feature and fixed height makes it perfect for any room.
$250 at Target
9
A glass cylinder lamp
A work of art that also functions as a light source, this multicolored glass lamp with white fabric shade can brighten your day and a room even before you turn the switch.
$50 at Target
10
A stylish eye mask
Channel your inner DVF while catching forty winks. This neutral leopard-print sleep mask featuring the iconic eye graphic is made of faux-satin fabric and has an elasticized band to ensure a snug fit for your face. Dream on!
$10 at Target
11
A poppy-print throw blanket
Nothing comes in handy during a good binge of your favorite show like a warm, soft throw blanket. This jacquard poppy-printed throw is made from soft woven fabric and features a hemstitched finish. It also just makes your couch or chair look fabulous.
$30 at Target
12
A geranium-print shower curtain
Whether you want the aesthetic of showering in nature (without actually showering in nature) or just want to add some bloom to your bathroom, this geranium-print shower curtain is sure to grow on you.
$30 at Target
