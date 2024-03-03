This $8 Target Buy Has My Toddlers Completely Obsessed With Bath Time

“I got this for Christmas and the fragrance was amazing. I could smell it in the hallway when I was running my bath. It made the bath yellow which looked like pee. But I loved it, the surprise is great, just wanting to figure out where to enter the code on the surprise inside.” — DT76

“This was in my daughter’s stocking and she loved it. I liked the smell, but not sure what the scent was. I did think that it would change color as it fizzed, but it was really just yellow. It has a colorful plastic heart in the middle which my daughter loved, and she was asking for more bath bombs the next day.” — Katie

“My kids love these & they smell good” — JessicaK