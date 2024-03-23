This DVF For Target Fashion Collab Will Likely Sell Out In Record Time

Target Dress, jumpsuit and dress from the DVF for Target collaboration

The Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection has officially arrived, and it’s chock full of must-have items that are practically guaranteed to go quickly. The collaboration with legendary designer and style icon Diane von Furstenberg and her granddaughter, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and chairwoman of the brand, Talita von Furstenberg, includes over 200 items spanning across fashion, beauty, accessories and home decor.

The collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of the designer’s eponymous label and iconic wrap dress silhouette, along with classic and modern prints giving vibrant nods to nature, women, and art. We’ve scouted a few of our favorite women’s fashions and accessories to get you started. From super-stylish pieces perfect for work, play or traveling with flair, we’ve got you (and your budget) covered.

Advertisement

Put a spring in your step and snap up these spring essentials before they’re sold out.