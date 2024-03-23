ShoppingFashionStyle

This DVF For Target Fashion Collab Will Likely Sell Out In Record Time

The collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of the designer’s eponymous label.
Dress, jumpsuit and dress from the DVF for Target collaboration
Target
The Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection has officially arrived, and it’s chock full of must-have items that are practically guaranteed to go quickly. The collaboration with legendary designer and style icon Diane von Furstenberg and her granddaughter, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and chairwoman of the brand, Talita von Furstenberg, includes over 200 items spanning across fashion, beauty, accessories and home decor.

The collection celebrates the 50th anniversary of the designer’s eponymous label and iconic wrap dress silhouette, along with classic and modern prints giving vibrant nods to nature, women, and art. We’ve scouted a few of our favorite women’s fashions and accessories to get you started. From super-stylish pieces perfect for work, play or traveling with flair, we’ve got you (and your budget) covered.

Put a spring in your step and snap up these spring essentials before they’re sold out.

1
A knit wrap dress with a plunging neckline
This variation of the iconic DVF wrap dress is a modern classic that’s perfect for day and night. Made from mid-weight jacquard knit fabric, this sleeveless stunner is as chic and sleek as it is fun and functional. It’s available in sizes XXS–4X.
$45 at Target
2
A subtle zebra-print bodysuit with a cool square neckline
This full-length bodysuit in zebra print will allow you to stretch your body, your wardrobe possibilities and your dollars all at the same time. Whether you’re working out or simply going out, this athletic number will give you the comfort and confidence to do all of the above. Available in sizes XXS–4X.
$40 at Target
3
A packable nylon half-zip jacket
Perfect for days that run hot and cold, this lightweight nylon jacketfeatures long sleeves, rolled cuffs, an adjustable hem, a front-half zipper and two flap pockets to ensure you’re prepared for anything and still look and feel great. Available in sizes xxs-4x.
$40 at Target
4
A long-sleeved wrap dress in black and white
This iconic long-sleeved wrap dress with sea spots print and a functioning tie is made from a lightweight cotton-blend fabric and features a deep V-neck silhouette. So, it not only promises to be breathable and super comfortable, it’s also effortlessly chic and all business. Available in sizes XXS–4X.
$50 at Target
5
An iconic graphic T-shirt
You can dress it up with a skirt, skort or trousers, or dress it down with a pair of jeans. Either way, this mid-length T-shirt featuring a graphic print of the legendary Diane von Furstenbeg and her iconic red lip is a style essential. Available in sizes XXS–4X.
$20 at Target
6
A pair of utility cargo pants
An online exclusive, these lightweight utility cargo pants in black have a regular-rise and a single-loop drawstring for comfort, and functional ties at the ankles that give them an extra oomph suitable for a night out on the town. Available in sizes XXS–4X.
$38 at Target
7
A cropped "sports bra" top in a ribbed fabric
A perfect blend of sporty and soft, this ribbed, V-neck sports bra in green has a wide hem and polo collar that makes this versatile piece classic, fun and flirty. Add it to your wardrobe basics now — it's available in sizes XXS–4X.
$25 at Target
8
A collared wrap jumpsuit
Nothing makes a bold statement like.. well, a bold print! This casually cool and lightweight sleeveless collared pink jumpsuit has a V-neck and features a front-hook closure and a detachable belt. Available in sizes XXS–4X.
$45 at Target
9
A three-pack of printed travel pouches
Because your personal care essentials should be just as stylish as you are when you travel, this 3-in-1 set comes in three sizes and features a gold-tone zipper closure. Available in assorted prints.
$20 at Target
10
A printed weekender bag
Be it a weekend getaway, a day trip, or a gym run, this spacious unstructured bag will raise the bar for all of your travels. It features include an interior and exterior front zip pocket, a cell phone pocket and double snap closure.
$45 at Target
11
A pink geranium-print garment bag
Warning: Admirers may obsess more about this bag than the garment inside of it (unless it’s also DVF, of course). This online-exclusive is made of recycled polyester, has a foldable design and gold-tone zip closure, and will keep your garments safely and stylishly encased.
$40 at Target
12
A leopard-print crossbody
This leopard-print crossbody bag is the cat’s meow. Made with recycled polyester and featuring an adjustable strap, front and interior zip pockets, and gold-tone zip closure, you can securely carry your essentials and show off your wild side.
$30 at Target
