Dwayne Johnson Says 'The People' Will Decide If He Runs For President

Ultimately, it will be left up to America to decide if The Rock appears on a presidential ticket one day.

Dwayne Johnson is mining chapters of his real life for a semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom, “Young Rock,” which debuted Tuesday. Much of the show’s early buzz, however, has emphasized its fictional look forward to the actor and former WWE star running for president in 2032.

Speaking to USA Today this week, Johnson said he takes his real-life political aspirations seriously, but stressed that whether he ultimately runs for office is “up to the people.”

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” said the 48-year-old, who endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer.”

“So I would wait, and I would listen,” he added. “I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images Dwayne Johnson attends the U.K. premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the BFI in London in December 2019.

A registered independent, Johnson has hinted at a White House run in the past. A 2017 GQ cover story bore the headline “Dwayne Johnson for President!” The following year, he said he was flattered by his fans’ interest in a foray into the political arena, but shut down speculation that he was mulling a 2020 run.

“I mean, look, people are very excited, and it’s so flattering that they’re excited,” Johnson told Rolling Stone at the time. “I think it’s also a function of being very unsatisfied with [then-President Donald Trump]. But this is a skill set that requires years and years of experience. On a local level, on a state level and then on a national level.”

Political aspects aside, “Young Rock” has thus far been warmly received by critics. Though CNN called the series “a vanity project,” the outlet nonetheless praised Johnson’s “inherent likability” and willingness to delve beyond “happy nostalgia” in examining his own life. Similarly, New York Magazine compared the show favorably to “The Wonder Years” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”