AdrianHancu via Getty Images

ICYMI, Amazon Prime Day 2019 has officially been announced. The “shopping holiday” will run for 48 hours beginning at 3 a.m. Eastern on July 15, bringing Prime members millions of deals on electronics, tech, fashion, beauty, kitchen gadgets, gaming systems and much more.

Though most of Prime Day’s best discounts won’t be live until the start of the sale, there’s one early Prime Day deal you can shop now: Through June 30, you can get this Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV on sale for $180 on Amazon (normally $300).

Amazon x HuffPost

That’s a $120 savings on a nice-sized TV that’s perfect for a college dorm, a first apartment, a small bedroom or even a moderately sized living room.

With nearly 5,000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating, this TV delivers picture-perfect contrast and rich details. It has Fire TV built in, which means you can seamlessly integrate standard over-the-air TV and steaming channels on one device. Use it to stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, STARZ and more.

Plus, it has voice-controlled Alexa skills to launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch outputs, control smart home devices and more that are all hands free. Talk about a truly immersive experience.

According to Amazon, however, this deal is only around as long as its inventory holds up, so it’s best to snag it now if you’re looking for a new TV.