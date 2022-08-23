Get A Head Start On Savings With These Early 2022 Labor Day Sales

Starting now, you can get up to 50% off at retailers like Urban Outfitters, Ulta, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more.

Save on <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-pro%2F-%2FA-84852592%3Fpreselect%3D77603773%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple Airpods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-pro%2F-%2FA-84852592%3Fpreselect%3D77603773%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple Airpods Pro</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhp-15-6-laptop-with-windows-home-in-s-mode-intel-pentium-processor-8gb-ram-256gb-ssd-storage%2F-%2FA-86911963%3Fpreselect%3D82457998%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="HP touchscreen laptop" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhp-15-6-laptop-with-windows-home-in-s-mode-intel-pentium-processor-8gb-ram-256gb-ssd-storage%2F-%2FA-86911963%3Fpreselect%3D82457998%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">HP touchscreen laptop</a>, <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fretinol-correxion-capsules-anti-aging-night-retinol-face-serum-anti-wrinkle-treatment-pimprod2012772" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="RoC retinol capsules" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fretinol-correxion-capsules-anti-aging-night-retinol-face-serum-anti-wrinkle-treatment-pimprod2012772" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">RoC retinol capsules</a>, a pair of <a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fhoka-bondi-7-camellia-coastal-shade%2Fproduct%2F9396276%2Fcolor%2F939484" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hoka sneakers " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fhoka-bondi-7-camellia-coastal-shade%2Fproduct%2F9396276%2Fcolor%2F939484" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Hoka sneakers </a> and a<a href="https://purple.e9jo.net/c/2706071/454867/8120?subId1=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fmattresses%2Fhybrid-premier" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" hybrid mattress from Purple" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://purple.e9jo.net/c/2706071/454867/8120?subId1=earlylabordaysales-TessaFlores082222-6301e86fe4b0f7df9bb1170d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fpurple.com%2Fmattresses%2Fhybrid-premier" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4"> hybrid mattress from Purple</a>.
If you’re waiting until Labor Day dawns to shop the many enviable sales that the holiday weekend holds, we have good news for you: There are a number of markdowns that you can already take advantage of.

Some of your favorite brands and retailers like Target, Ulta and Bed Bath & Beyond are providing ample opportunities to get early jump on savings, before the true end-of-summer chaos begins.

Just ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best pre-sales on things like sought-after electronics, trending denim for fall, dermatologist-loved skin care and sleek shoes for the office and beyond.

1
Alleyoop
Alleyoop
Now until the end of the month, Alleyoop is offering up to 40% off sitewide plus an added mystery gift with every purchase on orders $50 or more. This buzzy beauty brand focuses on clever, functional and multitasking products to reduce the clutter in your makeup kit.
Compact stack: $28.50 at Alleyoop (originally $38)Brush: $21 at Alleyoop (originally $28)Get up to 40% off at Alleyoop
2
Ashley Homestore
Ashley Homestore
Through Sept. 13, you can save up to 40% on everything at Ashley Homestore. (Plus, for every $1,000 spent, you can save an additional $150 off or receive 0% interest for 60 months with no money down, and you can also get up to 50% off ready-to-ship items.) This is the perfect time to redo your living room decor, update the furniture your kid has outgrown or snag a new mattress for yourself.
Table: $629.99 at Ashley Homestore (originally $899.99)Mattress: $379.99+ at Ashley Homestore (originally $429.99+)Get up to 40% off at Ashley Homestore
3
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond
Now through Sept. 30, you can save up to 50% off on select college essentials including bedding, food storage, coffeemakers and even a second generation Google Nest (along with up to 80% off the warehouse clearance section.) Plus, Bed Bath & Beyond's College Savings Pass allows you to save an additional 20% on every regular purchase that you make.
Kitchen set: $40 at Bed Bath & Beyond (originally $80)Mattress topper: $125.99+ at Bed Bath & Beyond (originally $179.99+)Get up to 50% off at Bed Bath Beyond
4
Glasses USA
Glasses USA
When you use code CONTACTS25, you can save 25%+ free shipping on all contact lenses, including dailies, week-long prescriptions and even lenses that have been infused with UV-light blocking technology. This sale is only valid on your first order, now through Sept. 20.
Acuvue 12-week: $53.49 at Glasses USA (originally $71.32)Acuvue dailies 90-pack: $57.89 at Glasses USA (originally $77.19)Get 25% off at Glasses USA
5
Lee Jeans
Lee Jeans
Get 20% off almost anything across the Lee Jeans site, or save 30% on two items or 40% on purchases of three items or more, when you use code MORELEE. Plus, Aug. 25 through 31, whenever you buy one pair of jeans, you can get a second pair for half-off.
Jeans: $38.40 at Lee Jeans (originally $48)Button-down shirt: $78.40 at Lee Jeans (originally $98)Get up to 40% off at Lee Jeans
6
Madewell
Madewell
When you use the code LUCKYDAY, you can get an extra 25% off any sale item.
Jean skirt: $69.50 at Madewell (originally $79.50)Blue jeans: $94.99 at Madewell (originally $148)Get denim for $75 at Madewell
7
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil
For a limited time, you can stock up on the hydrating argan oil-infused shampoos and conditioners from Moroccanoil. Liter sizes are 20% off when you use code LITERS22.
Shampoo: $60 at Moroccanoil (originally $75)Conditioner: $60 at Moroccanoil (originally $75)Get 20% off at Moroccanoil
8
Purple
Purple
If you have always wanted to try out the innovative pressure-point-relieving and comfort-enhancing design of a Purple mattress, now is a great time to start. Now through Sept. 14 you can save up to $300 on select mattresses, like their latest hybrid series, plus $500 off an adjustable base. The brand is even offering discounts on cooling comfort pillows and sheets.
Harmony pillow: $143+ at Purple (originally $179+)Hybrid mattress: $2,199+ at Purple (originally $2,499)Get up to $800 off at Purple
9
Reformation
Reformation
Right now, Reformation, the cool-girl apparel brand that focuses on sustainability, is offering up to 50% off on select dresses, shoes, denim and more. This company is typically pretty stingy with sales, so jump on this now before they sell out.
Pants: $124.60 at Reformation (originally $178)Dress: $173.60 at Reformation (originally $248)Get up to 50% off at Reformation
10
Target
Target
Currently at Target, you can get some of the most sought brands in tech for up to 40% off. Find headphones, tablets, graphing calculators and more, in addition to other savings for back-to-school.
HP laptop: $269.99 at Target (originally $439.99)Apple Airpods Pro: $199.99 at Target (originally $249.99)Get up to 40% off at Target
11
The Sunday Collective
The Sunday Collective
Right now, you can save up to 40% on select items from The Sunday Collective's adorable and unique lineup of clothes for kids. Plus, from Aug. 28 through Sept. 5, the brand is also offering 15% off all full-priced items, no code needed.
Skirt: $60 at The Sunday Collective (originally $75)Blue T-shirt: $34 at The Sunday Collective (originally $42)Get up to 40% at The Sunday Collective
12
Ulta
Ulta
Currently, Ulta is offering 20% off entire qualifying purchases plus a selection of free gifts on purchases $50 or more. Additionally, select skin care items are buy one, get the second one 40% off from popular brands like Neutrogena, RoC and the dermatologist-loved La Roche-Posay.
RoC retinol capsules: $19.79 for the second at Ulta (originally $32.99)La Roche-Posay moisturizer: $20.39 for the second at Ulta (originally $33.99)Get up to 40% off at Ulta
13
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is offering 20% offbut it's ending today — and for a limited time, you can get 25% off on all BDG jeans. (Discount will be applied at checkout.)
Corduroy pants: $59.25 at Urban Outfitters (originally $79)Get up to 25% off at Urban Outfitters
14
Vionic
Vionic
Vionic, a shoe brand that specializes in supportive and podiatrist-approved footwear, is currently offering 30% off select styles of women’s shoes. This late summer sale is only while supplies last.
Slip-on: $44.99 at Vionic (originally $64.95)Wedges: $89.99 at Vionic (originally $129.95)Get up to 30% off at Vionic
15
Vivoo
Vivoo
Vivoo is a science-backed wellness platform that delivers personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice from real medical professionals, all based on your urine sample. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, get 30% off each purchase + free shipping worldwide using code LABORDAY30.
Four sticks: $28 at Vivoo (originally $40)Get 30% off at Vivoo
16
Zappos
Zappos
Now through Aug. 29, Zappos is hosting their annual VIP sale which features major discounts on popular footwear and clothing for men, women and kids. As always, you can expect free shipping and returnsjust make sure to use code VIPSALE22 at checkout.
Hoka sneakers: $127.94 at Zappos (originally $160)Steve Madden sandals: $57.56 at Zappos (originally $79.95)Get the deals at Zappos
