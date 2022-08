A Minions backpack any kid will go bananas for

Designed for the kid who walks around saying “Minions” phrases, this backpack puts the animated characters front and center. At 16 inches high, it's more suitable for a taller child. Bob's eye on the backpack serves as an accessory pocket to fit pencils or crayons. The main compartment is ultra-roomy and there's even a separate laptop sleeve."I got this minions backpack for my middle son who is almost 4 years old to match his minions lunch bag. My son adores minions so much, he was super excited when he saw it as a surprise. He loved all the compartments it had for him. For now it's a great fit for him for backup clothes, school supplies, and even a place for his lunch bag in there so that he doesn't have to carry it out a lot. I highly recommend it, as it's been holding out well for my son. It seems very durable and should last a good preschool year." — Marisha5