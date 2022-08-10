Back-to-school season is here, and with it, a multitude of supplies checklists and tasks to make sure your little ones start the year off right. And if you have a preschooler or kindergartner heading to school for the first time, the lists are exponentially longer, as you may be buying certain supplies for the first time. But even though pencils, folders, crayons and an extra set of clothes may be at the top of your shopping list, the one thing your preschooler needs to carry these things is a backpack.

When picking out a backpack for your little learner, getting the right size can make all the difference. You don’t want it to be too big, essentially turning them into a turtle, but you also want it to be large enough to fit the necessities. But if your child is obsessed with unicorns or deep down believes they are part shark, finding a backpack for school that shows off their favorite interests is pretty easy as many on the market come in fun designs and colors.

Advertisement

And aside from the aesthetic of the bag matching their personality, you also want their backpack to be able to hold up for even the roughest of toddlers and school days.

Below, we rounded up 18 cute and highly-rated backpacks for preschoolers and young kids that they’ll never want to take off.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.