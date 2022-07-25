Like many people, the pandemic unleashed an indulgent cook within myself that had been dormant until isolation hit, allowing me to spend hours at the stove coaxing dimensional flavors from a pasta sauce or stew. After days upon days of solitude, I lived for the potential excitement of my meals and, eventually, this “no-cook home cook” had become obsessed with the opportunities of a well-conceived dish –– without any of the knowledge, technical skills or confidence to achieve it.

“I truly believe that there aren’t bad cooks, just bad recipes,” Carla Lali Music, former food director for Bon Appétit and an award-winning author of her own best-selling cookbooks, told HuffPost.

As a freelance recipe developer, cookbook author and former senior food editor at Bon Appétit, Claire Saffitz knows a thing or two about the makings of a good recipe that will yield a good dish every time.

“The best feeling is when a recipe comes together into a dish that’s greater than the sum of its parts and feels nourishing, both psychologically and physically,” Saffitz said. “To achieve this, seek out recipes and dishes that deliver a lot of bang for the buck and use quality ingredients that don’t need a lot of manipulation to taste good.”

If you’re already feeling overwhelmed just by looking at the pots and pans before you, Lali Music insists that you shouldn’t go overboard because the act of cooking for yourself and others is special enough.

“There aren’t many things we get to do as humans that give us both pleasure and sustenance. Eating is one of those things. The time I spend cooking is filled with optimistic anticipation for the act of eating that follows. When you’re making food for yourself, you’re taking care and nourishing yourself. Lean into it,” she said.

Had I possessed a list of chef-recommended cookbooks written specifically for beginner home cooks like me, I might have saved myself the trouble of trying to concoct a recipe that was doomed from the start. So, take my hindsight advice and grab yourself a copy of one of the cookbooks below, each of which contains pages and pages of easy-to-follow and accessible recipes that can nurture the home cook in all of us.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.