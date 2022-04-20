HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The consumption of THC-laced foods has always been a desirable method for enjoying the good herb, and, in recent times, has reached an all time “high” in popularity. In fact, cannabis cuisine has become a serious and sophisticated art form, responsible for providing us with delectable recipes such as weed-infused lobster curry or tender potato gnocchi in ganja butter.

If marijuana is legal in your state, making your own edible creations at home can be a great and effective way to get stoned, especially if you don’t like smoking or want to have more control over the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol you ingest.

Whether you want to make a time-honored batch of pot brownies or something a little more advanced, you will need to have a properly infused cannabis fat of some kind, such as a cannaoil or cannabutter, in order to develop THC, the psychoactive compound latent in the cannabis flower.

The process of infusing marijuana’s complex flavors, potency and psychoactive effects into these fats is a highly technical one called decarboxylation. Decarboxylation is dependent on finicky factors such as timing and temperature, and, if you get just one of these wrong using the traditional stovetop method, you’ll still feel sober post-munchie and probably a little upset that you just wasted your weed.

This is where decarboxylating machines, like the Ardent FX Decarboxylator, can be the ultimate ganja godsend. This versatile portable gadget has been dubbed the “Easy Bake” for its ability to decarboxylate, infuse, melt and bake treats all inside the chamber and all at the push of a button. You can control the Ardent FX’s streamlined operation by switching between modes, and once you’re done, the device comes apart for easy clean-up. It’s even dishwasher-safe.

Even if you’re not interested in the goofy grass, this appliance can still be a useful tool in the kitchen for creating things like rosemary-infused olive oils or lavender-infused lemonade.

Whether you’re well acquainted with weed or just dipping your toes into the pot pond, experimenting with cannabis cuisine can be a fun and delicious way to get baked.