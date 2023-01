28 Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for your dog

"I cannot say enough about this product. We have a medium size Shih Tzu mix who has awful skin allergies. We switched to a grain-free diet and tried another brand of allergy chews that did absolutely nothing for her. She was itching so hard she was starting to make herself bleed. The poor thing could never get comfortable before she would jump up and start scratching at herself again. Before taking her back to the vet, and paying the expensive costs of the allergy medication they were recommending, I kept hearing about these bites and decided to give it a try. Within a week, her itching started slowing down and within two weeks, I kid you not, she has stopped itching completely. It was a miracle. We are almost at the end of our first bottle and even her discolored-looking skin has cleared up. Thankfully it looks like we have finally found a solution. Thank you!!" — Nicole