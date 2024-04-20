“Not only is this easy on the $ but at age 70, it’s the only makeup I use. After moisturizing my face, I apply a thin stroke on cheeks and blend. Adds just a touch of color and I love it. I use the rose for my olive color skin and it’s perfect. I have sensitive skin and have had no issues. It saves me $$$. And it’s not the old lady blush too much.” — Amazon Customer

“I do not wear a lot of make up, and I don’t wear it often. I am by no means a makeup aficionado but this product was really easy to use. I love the formula, it is creamy and easy to blend. I used it as blush and a lip color and it works well both ways. I think it would be a pretty base eyeshadow as well. You can use it everywhere. I need easy to use make up, I have no idea what I’m doing.” — Shana Latham

“This is one of the best ” new” products for me in the make-up catalog. I use it on my cheeks as well as my lips. It glides on so smoothly, and the slight sheen looks very natural, unlike dry, powdery blushes. This Elf product is reasonably priced and even the applicator is user friendly....no struggle to open or close and the short, chubby stick is easy to hold. I hope they never stop making it!” — Kathy Fourier

“I use these as my blush, and i pack A LOT of it on. It’s pretty and blends well with a brush. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my makeup/skin lately while using these sticks. Looks great in natural light and even looks pretty good under crappy fluorescent lights.” — SS

“I’ve been searching for a good, high pigment blush. This one is it. It blends great, glides on ’nice and creamy. It lasted just fine at a hot humid pool. The price is a steal and I’m sure the stick will last a long time. I liked it better than the glow wand or liquid blush that is out there.” — Derris peterson