My makeup routine has always centered on convenience and affordability (if it can’t be done in under five minutes and for $5, I’m not interested), and E.l.f. has always delivered on both fronts. Makeup fanatics seem to agree, with products like their Halo Glow liquid filter gaining a cult following while standing toe-to-toe with luxury products while at a much lower price point. But even if you rarely wear makeup, I want you to know about one E.l.f. product that will help both your beauty routine and your wallet: the Monochromatic Multi Stick, which you can buy for the jaw-droppingly low price of $6 or less.
The pigment stick, which is currently available in seven different shades, has a cream-to-powder formula that works as an eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush all in one. It’s shimmery, blendable, and full-coverage, providing a smooth wash of natural color that reviewers say won’t even make you look like you’re wearing makeup. In other words, it’s perfect for those of you who aren’t interested in a full face of makeup, but want a little something to enhance an everyday look.
On top of all that, the product promises to nourish the skin, thanks to ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E. The stick’s compact size also makes it easy to keep in your bag and take it with you for touch-ups while you’re out and about.
Don’t just take my word for it, though: The affordable workhorse has over 34,000 5-star ratings and counting on Amazon, with reviewers singing its praises for the smooth application, convenience, and versatility. Reviewers have called it everything from “a Swiss army knife in my makeup arsenal” to “the only makeup I use.” Multiple people also lauded it for the price and for being sensitive skin-friendly.
(Before you start using it on your eyes, lips, and cheeks, by the way, it’s best to note the FDA’s safety checklist for eye cosmetics: Using clean fingertips or brushes to apply the product, rather than rubbing the product directly on multiple parts of your face, can prevent the spread of contamination from your mouth to your eyes and vice versa.)
For only $5, the stick feels like an absolute steal, whether you’re a regular makeup user or almost always barefaced. And based on the reviews below, you might just be returning to buy it again and again after you try it for the first time:
“Not only is this easy on the $ but at age 70, it’s the only makeup I use. After moisturizing my face, I apply a thin stroke on cheeks and blend. Adds just a touch of color and I love it. I use the rose for my olive color skin and it’s perfect. I have sensitive skin and have had no issues. It saves me $$$. And it’s not the old lady blush too much.” — Amazon Customer
“I do not wear a lot of make up, and I don’t wear it often. I am by no means a makeup aficionado but this product was really easy to use. I love the formula, it is creamy and easy to blend. I used it as blush and a lip color and it works well both ways. I think it would be a pretty base eyeshadow as well. You can use it everywhere. I need easy to use make up, I have no idea what I’m doing.” — Shana Latham
“This is one of the best ” new” products for me in the make-up catalog. I use it on my cheeks as well as my lips. It glides on so smoothly, and the slight sheen looks very natural, unlike dry, powdery blushes. This Elf product is reasonably priced and even the applicator is user friendly....no struggle to open or close and the short, chubby stick is easy to hold. I hope they never stop making it!” — Kathy Fourier
“I use these as my blush, and i pack A LOT of it on. It’s pretty and blends well with a brush. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my makeup/skin lately while using these sticks. Looks great in natural light and even looks pretty good under crappy fluorescent lights.” — SS
“I’ve been searching for a good, high pigment blush. This one is it. It blends great, glides on ’nice and creamy. It lasted just fine at a hot humid pool. The price is a steal and I’m sure the stick will last a long time. I liked it better than the glow wand or liquid blush that is out there.” — Derris peterson