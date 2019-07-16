Elizabeth Warren Doesn't Have To 'Look At His Heart' To Know Trump Is Racist

At a time when Trump is being widely condemned for his racist Twitter tirade against four congresswomen ― and even though he has used the name “Pocahontas” as a slur against Warren on multiple occasions ― the Massachusetts Democrat declined to directly call the president a racist.

But she willingly described his words and deeds as racist.

When CNN’s Manu Raju asked Warren on Tuesday if she considered Trump to be racist, the Democratic presidential candidate sought to change the subject to the bigger issue: how Trump’s actions affect the country at large.

“I just think what the president has said is appalling, and he’s trying to stir up as much hatred and dissension in this country as possible,” Warren said, according to Mediaite. “Because it serves his political ends. He thinks if he can set American against American, that somehow he prospers. But I’ll tell you this, the United States suffers.”

Raju asked her again: “Is the president a racist?”

“Look at his remarks,” Warren replied. “He’s made racist remarks, and he’s been racially hateful to people. That’s what matters.”

Raju pressed on, perhaps feeling that the senator was beating around the issue.

She responded that the journalist didn’t need a direct answer from her when there is tons of evidence from Trump himself.

“I don’t have to look at his heart ― that’s not the point,” Warren said. “He behaves ― look at what he’s done, it’s racist. What he’s done over and over and over ― it’s not the first time.”

Elizabeth Warren to us on whether she thinks Trump is a racist: "I don't have to look at his heart ... Look at what he's done. It's racist, what he's done over and over and over. It's not the first time." pic.twitter.com/OZvQR4JF3D — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 16, 2019